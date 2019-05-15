Pet Sematary Writer Teases How the Film’s Mythology Might Be Continued in a New Project

Few things are as hot right now in the world of horror as Stephen King, with every studio and network hoping to find ways to bring his stories to life. An adaptation of his novel Pet Sematary landed in theaters last month, becoming both a box office and critical success. Fans of that film and the original novel upon which the movie was based know that the outcome of the narrative makes it difficult to see the further adventures of the Creed family, but writer Jeff Buhler isn’t ruling out the idea of exploring the mythology of the concept further in a future project.

“We had discussions about possible follow-up films, and for the most part, everybody feels like we’ve told the story of the Creeds,” Buhler shared with ComicBook.com. “It’s difficult, there are ways to continue this story, this particular story, but it feels almost, the trajectory of this film feels like we flew the plane into the mountain a little bit. It just blows up.”

The story focuses on a family who moves into a rural farmhouse in Maine, discovering that the nearby ground has a habit of bringing dead things back to life. When tragedy descends on the Creed family, they take drastic measures to hold on to the things they love the most. The inherent nature of the plot relies on the ground having a long history of centering around bizarre occurrences, which would be the potential story elements which could be explored further.

“So a lot of the ideas that we’ve been batting around currently, recently, have all been about, more about digging into the mythology of the town, these rituals that children present, the mythology of the Micmac, the Wendigo, the cemetery, the origins, Jud’s life,” the filmmaker explained. “So it looks like, I don’t want to promise anything, because we don’t know, we’re not even down the road on an idea yet.”

While King’s novel might not have gotten a follow-up, the previous adaptation of the material in 1989 got a follow-up film in 1992, which also depicted a storyline that shifted focus away from the Creed family. With some of those sequel ideas being incorporated into this year’s reboot, Buhler noted that a direct follow-up never seemed to be in the cards.

“There was no Easter egg that was meant to be the spark of a sequel in there,” Buhler admitted, confirming that the priority was always this single adventure as opposed to launching a franchise.

Pet Sematary is in theaters now.

