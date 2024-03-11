Pluto TV Adds Universal Monsters Channel

The Universal Monsters have found a surprising new streaming home. As of earlier this month, the horror icons have been streaming their films on a new channel included with Pluto TV. Though the films have previously been tricky to stream, the vast majority of Universal's legendary horror library is now streaming on Pluto's Universal Monsters channel.

Bride of Frankenstein, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, The Mummy, The Wolf Man, and Phantom of the Opera have all been streaming 24/7 on the new Pluto Channel, which also includes other classic monster movies. In one example, Paramount's Doctor Cyclops (1940) was streaming as of press time.

Pluto TV's Universal Monsters channel is just one of nine new channels added to the service this month. Other new channels include Monster Jam, Home Crashers, and Modern Marvels. Full information on all new channels can be seen below.