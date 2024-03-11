Pluto TV Adds Universal Monsters Channel
A Universal Monsters movie is now streaming on Pluto TV.
The Universal Monsters have found a surprising new streaming home. As of earlier this month, the horror icons have been streaming their films on a new channel included with Pluto TV. Though the films have previously been tricky to stream, the vast majority of Universal's legendary horror library is now streaming on Pluto's Universal Monsters channel.
Bride of Frankenstein, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, The Mummy, The Wolf Man, and Phantom of the Opera have all been streaming 24/7 on the new Pluto Channel, which also includes other classic monster movies. In one example, Paramount's Doctor Cyclops (1940) was streaming as of press time.
Pluto TV's Universal Monsters channel is just one of nine new channels added to the service this month. Other new channels include Monster Jam, Home Crashers, and Modern Marvels. Full information on all new channels can be seen below.
- Monster Jam: Monster Jam®, where the world's best drivers and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Watch as the world's most popular trucks like Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, Megalodon™, and more push the limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing competitions.
- The Lone Ranger: The masked cowboy known as the Lone Ranger, and his trusty accomplice Tonto, fight for justice in the wild west.
- Home Crashers: Contractors take "ambush renovations" to a whole new level with these remarkable redos.
- Ultimate Builds: A spotlight on some of the most epic construction projects, from jaw-dropping decks, dazzling swimming pools, and more.
- Rustic Retreats: Give country living a try with series that showcase remarkable rural homes in the forest, mountains and plains.
- Medical Incredible: Real-life stories of troublesome parasites, medical mysteries, surprise pregnancies, and other anomalies.
- Modern Marvels Presented by HISTORY: Celebrate the ingenuity and imagination found in the world around us. 24/7 episodes of Modern Marvels, television's most innovative series
- Tough Jobs: Tough Jobs follows some of the toughest jobs on Earth – the rough-and-ready river logging crews on Ax Men, the Robertson family of Duck Dynasty, and the Ice Road Truckers of the Canadian tundra