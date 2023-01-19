Edgar Wright's Next Movie Reportedly Adds Emma Stone

Edgar Wright's latest blockbuster has reportedly found its star. According to a new report from The Direct, Emma Stone is set to star in The Chain, Wright's upcoming adaptation of Adrian McKinty's 2019 novel of the same name. Stone, whose work includes Cruella, La La Land, and The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, will reportedly play a mother whose 12-year-old child is kidnapped, forcing her to kidnap another child to have hers released and continue "The Chain." Wright will direct the film, which will be written by X-Men: First Class and Kingsman: The Golden Circle alum Jane Goldman.

A film adaptation of the novel has been in the works since 2020, with Universal Pictures reportedly getting the rights in a seven-figure deal at the time. Wright will produce alongside Nira Park, Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, and Shane Salerno.

What is The Chain about?

The Chain tells the story of Rachel, who learns that her 11-year-old daughter has been kidnapped. The only way to get her back is to kidnap another child. Her daughter will be released only when that next victim's parents kidnap another child. If Rachel doesn't kidnap another child, or if that child's parents don't kidnap a child, her daughter will be murdered. She is now part of The Chain, a terrifying and meticulous chain letter-like kidnapping scheme that turns parents from victims into criminals. The book tells Rachel's harrowing story as victim, survivor, abductor and criminal.

What the masterminds behind The Chain know is that parents will do anything for their children. But what they don't know is that in Rachel they have finally met their match, as she is smart and tough enough to have survived a bout with cancer and is determined to break The Chain while getting her daughter back.

What is Edgar Wright's newest movie?

The Chain would be Wright's first scripted movie since 2021's Last Night in Soho. That film follows Eloise "Ellie" Turner (Thomasin McKenzie), a young girl passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences. The film also stars Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnøve Karlsen (Clique), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (Superman), and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey).

What do you think of Emma Stone reportedly starring in Edgar Wright's new movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!