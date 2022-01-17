Andrew Garfield Says He Lied To Emma Stone About Being In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield was understandably pretty excited about returning to the world of Spider-Man, but the actor had to keep his mouth shut about it. While Tobey Maguire wasn’t out there promoting a new movie every day, and so was able to mostly just keep quiet, Garfield did the press tour for his awards season favorite Tick Tick…Boom!, and had to answer literally dozens of questions about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He lied through his teeth, simply saying he wasn’t in it at all, rather than trying to find a more clever or elegant way out of answering.

The actor, whose turn as Peter Parker in No Way Home made him an instant fan favorite, even apparently had to lie about it to people in his personal life. That includes Emma Stone, whose Gwen Stacy died in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and served as a key plot point in Garfield-Peter’s story.

“Emma kept on texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’” Garfield told the Happy Sad Confused podcast in a new interview. “And I was like I don’t know what you’re talking about. She was like shut up just tell me and I was like I honestly don’t know…I kept it going, even with her, it was hilarious….And then she saw it, she was like, ‘you’re a jerk.’”

You can see him talking about it below.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) squares off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. Instead, he battles the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and that has some fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.