Marvel Fan Creates Perfect Spider-Gwen Poster WIth Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield

One Spider-Man fan has people daydreaming about Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone introducing Spider- Gwen with an awesome piece of fan art. @Carpaa2011 has rendered what that would look like on Instagram and it’s breaking through to other social media platforms now. *Spoilers for No Way Home* We’re in a place, post-No Way Home, where fans are really embracing Garfield’s take on Peter Parker. Stone’s character was absent for this film, (probably due to time and schedule constraints), but the Multiverse is fully cracked open. Anything is possible at this point, and it wouldn’t be all that strange to see one or possibly both of these actors back in some capacity in the future. Garfield has to be simply radiating as all the positive comments all over social media reach his ears. There are rumors that he will get to be the Spider-Man for Sony’s universe. Nothing has been confirmed at this point, but pairing him with Spider-Gwen is absolutely at the top of most theater-goers lists right now.

Before the film dropped, Garfield was pretty effusive in his praise of what Marvel had built. In fact, he told Extra that he was super excited to see what the studio had in store for No Way Home. (We now know that HE and Tobey Maguire were the big aces up their sleeves for this release.)

“I really love what that whole team have done with the character,” Garfield told Extra. “Like, I really love what Jon Watts has done, what Tom has done, what Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have done with this incarnation of the character, and they have given it so much soul and so much fun and joy and it is so true to the character.. I will say this: I’m very excited to see what they’ve done with their third installment.”

Sony describes the movie that has fans swooning over Garfield all over again:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Would you like to see the Amazing Spider-Man get to meet up with Spider-Gwen? Let us know down in the comments!