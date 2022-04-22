Marvel's Predator Comic Finally Gets New Release Date

✖

Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox brought a number of exciting properties into the ownership of the company, which includes the Predator franchise. While the idea of Predator becoming a Disney movie might have been perplexing to some audiences, it also meant Marvel Comics could begin developing comic series inspired by the intergalactic hunter, with the first issue of Predator set to hit shelves this summer. With the series being kept alive in the pages of comics while fans would wait for new live-action adventures, the release of the new series is sure to excite all manner of fans. Predator #1 will be hitting shelves on July 6th.

Marvel.com announced, "Marvel Comics is proud to bring readers thrilling new stories starring this lethal terror in a brand-new comic series. Written by Ed Brisson (Iron Fist, Ghost Rider) and artist Kev Walker (Dr. Strange, Doctor Aphra), Predator will deliver all the explosive action and relentless horror that fans have come to expect from this pop culture icon.

"The story kicks off when a young girl sees her family slaughtered by a Predator. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead...or she is.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"Since making its debut in the landmark 1987 film, the Predator has invaded media in film, comic books, video games, and more. Brace yourselves for this action-packed, heartbreaking, unforgettable new chapter in the Predator saga when Predator #1 hits stands on July 6th!"

"I've been obsessed with Predator since first seeing the film at the drive-in theater as a kid. I can still remember sitting there in horrified fascination and then acting out the movie for my classmates the following week at school. I bought the VHS and wore the hell out of the tape. Getting to write the characters launch for Marvel is a dream come true. When they offered me the gig, I already had a million ideas ready to go," Brisson said. "Not only am I excited to write a Predator book, but I'm doubly excited to be working with Kev Walker on the series. The pages he's turned in so far and mind-blowing. He's delivered awe-inspiring alien planets; huge, blood-pumping action scenes: and devastatingly emotional beats all in the space of the first issue. I really think we're making something quite special here."

