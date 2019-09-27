Prey Concept Art Shows Off Big Differences in New Predator

Prey was released on Hulu this month, and fans of the Predator franchise are loving the newest installment. Even stars from the original film have praised director Dan Trachtenberg and his take on the famous alien monster. Jesse Ventura, who played Blain in the original Predator, took to Twitter to compliment Dane DiLiegro, who played the Predator in Prey. "It is not an easy task following the late great Kevin Peter Hall's performance as the Predator. My hat off to you. Fantastic job," he wrote. In Prey, the famous Predator got a bit of a makeover. This week, creature designer Alec Gillis took to Instagram to show off the differences between the "Wolf" Predator seen in Aliens vs Predator – Requiem and the "Feral" Predator from Prey.

"Here's a comparison of our Wolf Predator from AvP:R to our Feral Predator from PREY. We did this mainly as a size comparison to show the devolved crown of the head," Gillis wrote. "We knew that the design changes would be noticed, and not without controversy. That's a testament to the brilliance of Stan Winston's original design. Here we are 35 years later still making/watching/loving Predator movies. I'm grateful to have worked on the first one, and the most recent one. Here's to the amazing range of bio-diversity on our planet and the Predator Home World. I've been to both. Used to spend summers on PHW. Thanks again to the team at ADI for their incredible job realizing this character." You can check out the post below:





"The [original] design for me, though incredible, functionally it's always been very top-heavy," Trachtenberg recently shared with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar). "The head has always been so large to accommodate a person inside, especially when it was developed in the '80s. This is now the most refined, most proportional head-to-body ratio that's ever been. We actually were able to get the silhouette to be a little bit more anatomically correct. Frankly, it's the smallest, slimmest, I think, of the Predators, though still a hulking alien creature."

Currently, Prey is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and a 77% audience score. In fact, Prey is officially the best-reviewed movie of the entire franchise. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original.

Prey is now streaming on Hulu.