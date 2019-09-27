Prey Director Details How Film Isn't a Predator Origin Story

While the upcoming Predator film Prey might be taking place hundreds of years before the events of previous installments, director Dan Trachtenberg recently clarified that it won't be a prequel in the sense that some audiences are expecting, as it isn't an origin story of the famous intergalactic hunter. The film is assuredly a prequel, given the timeline of the narrative, but the filmmaker confirmed that the beloved monster is already an established threat and audiences won't be seeing the chain of events that led it to becoming so deadly. Prey lands on Hulu on August 5th.

"I want to specifically say this, because I think there's been some confusion how people have understood: in my mind, this is not a prequel movie, this isn't, 'Let's tell the origin of the Predator,'" Trachtenberg shared with SFX Magazine, per AvP Galaxy. "This is really something that's set prior to the original Predator movie. And the Predator creature in this one, this is its first time traveling to Earth."

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Despite not being an origin story, with hundreds of years having passed between Prey and the original Predator, Trachtenberg pointed out that the upcoming film will also feature a slightly different design for the creature than audiences have previously witnessed.

"The [original] design for me, though incredible, functionally it's always been very top-heavy," Trachtenberg revealed to the outlet. "The head has always been so large to accommodate a person inside, especially when it was developed in the '80s. This is now the most refined, most proportional head-to-body ratio that's ever been. We actually were able to get the silhouette to be a little bit more anatomically correct. Frankly, it's the smallest, slimmest, I think, of the Predators, though still a hulking alien creature."

He continued, "It's a blend of great practical effects -- not just the Predator, but also other things we do in the movie -- but the Predator as well, and in getting everything people want out of a 'man in suit' kind of thing. And all the benefits of that with, I hope, not all the curses, and using CG elements to do things that the suit can't do."

