Prey Director Admits There Aren't A lot of Predator Easter Eggs in the Movie

Prey is set to go to a spot in history the Predator franchise has yet to visit. Despite the movie featuring the iconic sci-fi horror villain as its antagonist, director Dan Trachtenberg says longtime fans of the Predator property shouldn't expect a film packed to the brim with Easter eggs or nods to other films in the franchise.

"There was so many moments where were almost seduced by putting in more and more easter eggs," the filmmaker said in a recent spotlight in Empire Magazine. "'Get to the chopper!' is not in this movie despite so many people wondering, 'what if there was a horse named Chopper?' We didn't go all the way there, though there are tons of intentional and unintentional nods to the first movie."

While it's not full of Easter eggs, there are nods here and there that fans will be able to pick up on. That is, if they're paying close-enough attention.

"What's funny is in the trailer, there's a sequence in the tall grass. And I remember going over to one of our actors, Harlan [Blayne Kytwayhat], who plays Itsee in the movie. He's the one who pulls Amber down into the grass. And he has to tell her to be quiet," Trachtenberg added. "And I said, 'I think it wants to feel like you don't freak out. There was a line or something, but I said, just go, "Ssh." Just hold up your finger. I watched the take back, turned the cinematographer, and said, 'this feels familiar, I think.' And he goes, 'yeah, Predator.' And I was like, Oh, yeah...' Obviously that movie is ingrained in my brain."

At one point, Trachtenberg teased ComicBook.com that some of the Easter eggs would reside in the Predator's extensive sci-fi arsenal.

"I teased a while ago that I took inspiration from the latest God of War video game, and those two things are in the trailer," Trachtenberg revealed to ComicBook.com. "One is his shield, that you see briefly. And the other is not a Predator gadget, but just the way that Nadu wields her axe, she invents something very cool for that Tomahawk. And that comes from a mechanic in that video game. I think the shield is something super cool. There's a couple things that are the same, but even those things function slightly differently."

Prey is set in the Comanche Nation approximately 300 years ago and features Amber Midthunder's (The Ice Road, Roswell, New Mexico) Naru as she seeks to protect her people from the Predator.

Joining Midthunder include Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home), and Julian Black Antelope (Tribal).

Prey lands on Hulu on August 5th.