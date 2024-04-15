Reginald the Vampire Returns for Season 2 Trailer on SYFY

Reginald the Vampire Season 2 is coming to SYFY – and you can watch the very first trailer for it here!

Marvel's Spider-Man Trilogy star Jacob Batalon stars as Reginald the Vampire, in a dramedy that has "a lot of heart and just enough blood" and "proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself." The series "turns traditional vampire tropes on their head while draining the blood from modern-day beauty standards."

Reginald the Vampire co-stars Mandela Van Peebles, Savannah Basley, Em Haine, Aren Buchholz, Marguerite Hanna, and Thailey Roberge.

"The only thing better than getting the opportunity to make a season of television with Syfy is to get the opportunity to do it again," series creator and executive producer Harley Peyton shared in a statement when Season 2 was announced. "All of us – cast and crew, writers, producers – can hardly wait."

Batalon also shared the news in his Instagram stories, writing, "We're back, baby."

What Is Reginald The Vampire Season 2 About?

Reginald Andres finally got his life together – when he was turned into a vampire. While he doesn't fit into the stereotypical expectations of what a vampire looks like – he's not chiseled or classically handsome – Reginald has found his place amongst an unlikely cohort that includes the cool vampire who sired him, the former vampire chieftain turned unexpected ally (or is she?), and his co-worker/former girlfriend. A show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, "Reginald the Vampire" proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.

The series stars Jacob Batalon ("Spider-Man: No Way Home", Em Haine ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"), Mandela Van Peebles ("Mayor of Kingstown"), Savannah Basley ("SurrealEstate")

Harley Peyton ("Chucky") serves as executive producer and showrunner, with Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson, also serving as executive producers.

(Photo: SYFY)

When ComicBook.com spoke to Jacob Batalon a few years back, he talked about stepping into his own starring role, after playing the 'guy in the chair' sidekick to Tom Holland's Spider-man for three films:

"I feel like I wasn't really looking for advice. I feel like TH [Tom Holland] is very much a supportive person of me, obviously my brother for life," Batalon explained. "But I feel like this was a journey that I had to take on my own. I think that was my journey." He added, "I watched a lot of great successful people work and operate on movie sets. I feel like I learned a lot from watching and understanding ... Without their example for me to follow, I wouldn't know where to begin."

Reginald the Vampire is produced by Great Pacific Media Inc., Modern Story Company, December Films and Cineflix Studios and executive produced by Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson. The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant.

Season 2 premieres on SYFY on May 8th.