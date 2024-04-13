The Vampire Diaries Alum Cast in New NBC Drama Pilot

The Vampire Diaries and Legacies alum Matthew Davies has joined the cast of NBC drama pilot Grosse Pointe Garden Society. The pilot comes from Jenna Bans, Bill Krebs and Universal Television. Grosse Pointe Garden Society will follow four members of a suburban garden club from different walks of life who get caught up in murder and mischief as they struggle to make their conventional lives bloom, according to Deadline. Davis joins Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Melissa Fumero, AnnaSophia Robb, and Ben Rappaport as well as Alexander Hodge in the cast.

Davis has been cast as Joe, a police officer and husband to Misty, father to adopted son Tom whom Birdie (Fumero) takes interest in. He's described as burned out by his job and life in this suburban town and just needing the slightest push to embrace a dark side of his own.

Hodge plays Doug, Alice (Robb's) husband who once had dreams of being a wildly successful artist but, like Alice, his dreams have dwindled over the years and now he fills his time painting signs for local restaurants.

Birdie is described as entitled, rich, swathed in Chanel, a smoker and drinker who is self-destructive at times and toxic at others but who has real pain beneath her facade and who is also a successful author with a bestselling memoir. Robb's Alice is described as "your favorite high school English teacher, a dreamer whose bet dreams are crashing down on her" who is a longtime member of the Grosse Pointe Garden Society. Rapport rounds out the cast as Brett who put his own dreams of starting a car restoration business on hold so his now ex-wife could finish law school. The pilot will be directed by Maggie Kiley, who is also executive producing.

Davis is best known for his role as Alaric Saltzman on The CW's The Vampire Diaries where he appeared for eight seasons. He reprised the role on the spinoff series Legacies. That series ended in 2022 after four seasons.