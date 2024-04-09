Hailee Steinfeld Joins Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler's Vampire Movie

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler's mysterious new movie has just added yet another major cast member. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Hawkeye and Spider-Verse star Hailee Steinfeld has been cast in the untitled supernatural thriller from Warner Bros. Pictures. Steinfeld joins Loki alum Wunmi Mosaku, Delory Lindo, and Jack O'Connell whose castings were also recently announced.

Very few official details about the film have been released and there's no indication as to what Steinfeld's role in the film is just yet. As for what's reported thus far, Jordan is in the lead role of the film — which could be a dual role of twin brothers — with Mosaku potentially being the film's female lead portraying the love interest of one of Jordan's characters. The film is currently set for a March 7, 2025, release date.

What Is Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's New Movie About?

The new film is rumored to be set in the Jim Crow-era South and could involve both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions. Coogler is set to be the lead producer through his Proximity Media production company on the film alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Two-time Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, who has scored all four of Coogler's previous films, will executive produce the new movie alongside Rebecca Cho and Will Greenfield.

This project marks Coogler's fifth feature film, all of which have also involved both Jordan and Göransson. Jordan starred in 2013's Fruitvale Station, 2015's Creed, and 2018's Black Panther. He returned for a small role in 2021's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, keeping their collaboration streak intact. Göransson composed the music for all four of those films, winning his first Oscar for his work on Black Panther. He recently earned his second Academy Award for scoring Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The untitled film was first announced in January and was the subject of a bidding war with Warner Bros. winning the deal. Production on the film is said to start this month (April) in New Orleans.

The Untitled Film May Have Anime Influence

A previous report regarding the movie has also suggested that the film will have anime influences. The report from earlier this year did not indicate exactly what sort of anime influences the film might have, but Jordan is known to be a major anime fan. Jordan has been very open over the years about his love for various series and has in many of his projects paid homage to anime series such as Dragon Ball and Naruto. As for if and how anime will be incorporated into this untitled film, only time will tell.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's untitled movie is set to open in theaters on March 7, 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the film.

Are you looking forward to Coogler and Jordan's mystery project? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.