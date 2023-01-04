Nicolas Cage's Renfield Title Card Teaser Released

An unconventional adaptation of Dracula is on the way in the form of Universal Pictures' Renfield, focusing less on the iconic bloodsucker and instead exploring the life of his trusty henchman, with the studio offering up an official look at the new film's logo. This tease might not shed much light on the new film, but given how much excitement and anticipation there is behind the picture, getting to see any official look at the project has fans looking forward to catching a full look at the project. Check out the title tease below before Renfield lands in theaters on April 14th.

The film stars Nicholas Hoult as Renfield and Nicolas Cage as Dracula, with Awkwafina, Adrian Martinez, and Ben Schwartz also starring in the horror-comedy.

Sucks to be him. See @RenfieldMovie, only in theaters April 14th. pic.twitter.com/yj4fSL71zc — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) January 4, 2023

The project was previously described as centering around "Renfield (Hoult), who has grown sick and tired of his centuries as Dracula's (Cage) lackey. The henchman finds a new lease on life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina)."

The unconventional exploration of an iconic horror figure is one reason audiences are looking forward to the film, but given that Cage is taking on the legendary villain, fans have even more to look forward to. Hoult previously described the experience of acting alongside Cage as Dracula.

"I felt so fortunate to be back on set with him because I'm such a fan of his," Hoult shared with The Hollywood Reporter last year. "But to get to work with him whilst he was playing Dracula, I don't think there's two more iconic things than Dracula and Nic Cage. So, to put those together and be in scenes with him and just watch all the inspiration and all the things that he brings to the character, the fun of it, the dedication, his love for acting, I just loved every single moment. As a person, he's such a pure soul to be around, and I'm excited for people to see what he's done. It's original, but it's steeped in a lot of history, Dracula history, and folklore. So it's exciting, even though it's a very bizarre, elevated tone for an action-comedy. So I'm excited for it."

