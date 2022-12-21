Nicolas Cage-Starring Dracula Movie Renfield Gets Official Rating

The upcoming film Renfield is set to take some departures from typical movies featuring Dracula, namely that it will explore the exploits of the iconic vampire's assistant as opposed to the bloodsucker himself, but it looks to be honoring its unsettling roots as it has secured an R rating from the MPA. The new film scored its rating due to "bloody violence, some gore, language throughout, and some drug use," with its official rating also confirming that the film has earned a final cut, building excitement that we could see our official first look imminently. Renfield is currently expected to hit theaters on April 14, 2023.

The film stars Nicholas Hoult as Renfield and Nicolas Cage as Dracula, with Awkwafina, Adrian Martinez, and Ben Schwartz also starring in the horror-comedy.

The project was previously described as centering around "Renfield (Hoult), who has grown sick and tired of his centuries as Dracula's (Cage) lackey. The henchman finds a new lease on life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina)."

There's a number of reasons audiences are looking forward to the new film, but what might be the most enticing element is to see the acclaimed Cage take on the iconic Dracula. Hoult previously detailed his reaction to seeing the performance unfold in front of him.

"I felt so fortunate to be back on set with him because I'm such a fan of his," Hoult shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "But to get to work with him whilst he was playing Dracula, I don't think there's two more iconic things than Dracula and Nic Cage. So, to put those together and be in scenes with him and just watch all the inspiration and all the things that he brings to the character, the fun of it, the dedication, his love for acting, I just loved every single moment. As a person, he's such a pure soul to be around, and I'm excited for people to see what he's done. It's original, but it's steeped in a lot of history, Dracula history, and folklore. So it's exciting, even though it's a very bizarre, elevated tone for an action-comedy. So I'm excited for it."

