Dracula Spinoff Renfield Gets First Trailer

Fans can't wait to sink their teeth into a new take on Dracula with the upcoming Renfield, with Universal Pictures releasing the first official look at the project with an all-new trailer. Up to this point, fans have only caught glimpses of the highly anticipated project through various set photos, as this trailer unveils unsettling and entertaining first look at the horror icons who have been reinvented for the horror-comedy, particularly Nicolas Cage taking on the legendary Dracula. You can check out the first official trailer for Renfield above before the film lands in theaters on April 14th.

The film stars Nicholas Hoult as Renfield and Nicolas Cage as Dracula, with Awkwafina, Adrian Martinez, and Ben Schwartz also starring in the horror-comedy.

The project was previously described as centering around "Renfield (Hoult), who has grown sick and tired of his centuries as Dracula's (Cage) lackey. The henchman finds a new lease on life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina)."

Cage previously played a vampiric figure in Vampire's Kiss, with Cage's acting legacy only growing larger in the decades since that project. The actor previously shared what it was about the project that excited him, while also talking about the influences he channeled for his take on the figure.

"I want it to pop in a unique way from how we've seen it played," the actor shared with Variety of the project's appeal. "So I'm thinking to really focus on the movement of the character. You know, I saw Malignant and I thought what she did with those moves — and even Ringu with Sadako [Yamamura] … I want to look at what we can explore with this movement and voice."

Additionally, the quirky nature of the concept allows Cage to embrace his comedic side.

"What makes it super fun is that it's a comedy," Cage confessed. "And when you get that tone right — comedy and horror — like American Werewolf in London, it's a blast. It's got to be a bulls-eye. But that's what I'm looking for, something new to bring to the character, and also that perfect tone of comedy and horror."

Renfield is currently expected to hit theaters on April 14th.

