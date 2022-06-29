Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth Star in Unsettling Trailer for Resurrection

Thanks to films like The Awakening and The Gift, actor Rebecca Hall proved herself to be a compelling force in genre film, with last year's The Night House cementing herself as a powerful and compmanding figure in the horror world. Hall returned to horror for the all-new and unsettling experience Resurrection, which sees her starring alongside Tim Roth. The film made waves earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and is set to hit theaters and On Demand in the coming months, with an all-new trailer teasing the terror of the experience. Check out the trailer for Resurrection below before it hits theaters on July 29th and On Demand on August 5th.

Screenwriter and director Andrew Seman's jaw-dropping sophomore feature, Resurrection had its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Margaret (Rebecca Hall) leads a successful and orderly life, perfectly balancing the demands of her busy career and single parenthood to her fiercely independent daughter Abbie. Everything is under control. But that careful balance is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past, David (Tim Roth) returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret's past. Battling her rising fear, Margaret must confront the monster she's evaded for two decades who has come to conclude their unfinished business.

In November, the film will find its exclusive streaming home on Shudder.

On review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the film boasts 84% positive reviews from 69 critics.

Over at IndieWire, David Ehrlich notes, "Fiendishly splitting the difference between the kind of low-rent parental vigilante movies that will always live on basic cable, and the kind of high-brow polymorphic freakouts that all but died with Andrzej Żuławski, Andrew Semans' aptly named Resurrection may never quite reach Possession levels of psychic collapse (what does?), but it sure gets a hell of a lot closer than the broad familiarity of its setup might lead you to expect. In fact, the first act of this impressively deranged Sundance premiere almost seems to lure you into a false sense of security on purpose."

Alissa Wilkinson at Vox pointed out, "It's probably Sundance's bloodiest horror film this year, and maybe the weirdest, and it's worth coming along for the ride."

Resurrection hits theaters on July 29th and On Demand on August 5th.

