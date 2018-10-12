Scream Factory Reveals Details of ‘Return of the Living Dead Part II’ Blu-ray

The emergence of countless streaming services has seen many movie fans long for the days of physical media, allowing devout collectors to purchase comprehensive releases that offer a variety of behind-the-scenes features. Scream Factory has tapped into that market with their horror film releases, honoring the most iconic and obscure titles imaginable. The distributor recently confirmed the treasure trove of special features on their upcoming release of Return of the Living Dead Part II, which hits shelves on August 14th.

The zombies have returned! The horror begins again as mysterious barrels bounce off an Army transport as it passes through a new housing development and land near an abandoned cemetery. Mischievous neighborhood boys discover the barrels and open them, unaware of the evil contained within. A deadly green vapor escapes and turns the living into flesh-eating zombies and causes the dead to rise from their graves. As these hideous living dead hunt down the fresh human brains they need, man is pitted against man, and the living against the dead. It is a macabre struggle for survival!

The disc’s special features are as follows:

NEW 2K Scan From The Interpositive

2K Scan From The Interpositive NEW Audio Commentary With Actress Suzanne Snyder

Audio Commentary With Actress Suzanne Snyder NEW Audio Commentary With Gary Smart (Co-author Of The Complete History Of The Return Of The Living Dead) And Filmmaker Christopher Griffiths

Audio Commentary With Gary Smart (Co-author Of The Complete History Of The Return Of The Living Dead) And Filmmaker Christopher Griffiths NEW Back To The Dead: The Effects Of “Return Of The Living Dead Part II” – Including Interviews With Special Make-up Effects Creator Kenny Myers And Special Make-up Effects Artists Andy Schoneberg And Mike Smithson

Back To The Dead: The Effects Of “Return Of The Living Dead Part II” – Including Interviews With Special Make-up Effects Creator Kenny Myers And Special Make-up Effects Artists Andy Schoneberg And Mike Smithson NEW The Laughing Dead – An Interview With Writer/Director Ken Wiederhorn

The Laughing Dead – An Interview With Writer/Director Ken Wiederhorn NEW Undead Melodies – An Interview With Composer J. Peter Robinson

Undead Melodies – An Interview With Composer J. Peter Robinson NEW Interview With Actor Troy Fromin

Interview With Actor Troy Fromin Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Ken Wiederhorn And Co-star Thor Van Lingen

They Won’t Stay Dead: A Look At Return Of The Living Dead Part II Including Interviews With James Karen, Thom Matthews, Brian Peck, Kenny Myers, Susan Snyder, Michael Kenworthy, And More…

Archival Featurette – Live From The Set

Archival Interviews With Ken Wiederhorn, James Karen, Thom Matthews, And Kenny Myers

Behind-the-scenes Footage

Theatrical Trailer And Teaser Trailer

TV Spots

Still Gallery Of Posters And Stills

Still Gallery Of Behind-the-scenes Stills From Makeup Effects Artists Kenny Myers And Mike Smithson

Fans who can’t wait to get their hands on the collection can pre-order now to have the movie delivered two weeks early, which will include an 18″x24″ poster featuring the all-new artwork, while supplies last.

Head to Scream Factory’s official site to pre-order your copy today before it debuts on August 14th.

