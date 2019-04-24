Rob Zombie’s Three From Hell Earns R Rating for “Sadistic Violence” and “Graphic Nudity”

Whether it be his music or his films, Rob Zombie never shies away from pushing the envelope, with his ambitious endeavors winning over millions of fans over the years. His first two films, House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, made it quite clear in titles alone that he wouldn’t shy away from disturbing subject matter, with the content of those films making good on their respective names. The filmmaker continued the trend of disturbing material with Halloween, Halloween II, The Lords of Salem, and 31, with his latest, Three From Hell, having earned an R rating from the MPAA for the reasons audiences would have expected.

Three From Hell has officially earned an R rating for “strong sadistic violence, language throughout, sexual content, graphic nudity, and drug use” by the MPAA.

The new film is the third entry in the series kicked off by House of 1000 Corpses, which also earned an R rating for “strong sadistic violence/gore, sexuality, and language.” The film’s sequel, The Devil’s Rejects, was rated R for “sadistic violence, strong sexual content, language, and drug use.” The major distinction that this new film has is the “graphic nudity” description, which could be due to the main characters seemingly being incarcerated for portions of the film.

This series of films first launched in 2003, with the initial installment focusing on a family abducting a group of weary travelers and unleashing all sorts of mayhem upon them. Devil’s Rejects took Otis (Bill Moseley) and his cohorts Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) on the road to wreak more havoc. That film’s finale seemingly saw the demise of the trio, with Three From Hell confirming they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

Previously announced Three From Hell supporting stars include Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

While no official release date has been confirmed, Zombie previously hinted that he hopes the film will debut this fall.

“I had to finish the movie. I just literally finished that two days ago. That’s done. That was taking my life for the last couple of years,” Zombie shared with Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation LA Invasion: Live From The Rainbow Bar & Grill. “I don’t know for sure [when it will be released]. In the early fall — September vicinity.”

Stay tuned for details on Three From Hell.

