Netflix Cancels Santa Clarita Diet

Netflix has canceled Santa Clarita Diet. The streaming platform has decided not to renew the series after it’s third season of 10 episodes dropped March 29th. It’s a surprising move from the streaming giant, with the showing being one of the service’s tentpole properties in original programming with an all-star cast including Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. THR first reported the news.

“The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” Netflix said in a statement. “To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead. We’re grateful to Victor, Drew, and Timothy, along with fellow executive producers Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell and the terrific cast, including Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo, and crew for three hilarious seasons for Netflix members to discover for years to come.”

Like most streaming platforms available today, Netflix has kept viewership numbers close to the vest for most of the properties they release. When it comes to Santa Clarita Diet, it’s received generally positive reviews from critics and fans alike, with an average of an 89% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. The Audience Score on the review aggregating site isn’t far behind, coming in at a stellar 87%.

No information was made available at press time whether showrunner Victor Fresco would be able to shop the property elsewhere. While some properties — such as Marvel’s “Defendersvere” — will eventually be able to carry on at other properties, it remains to be seen if Santa Clarita Diet is a property that will be able to appear somewhere else at a later date.

All three seasons of Santa Clarita Diet are now streaming on Netflix.

