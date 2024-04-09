Saw 11 Delayed a Year

You'll have to wait just a little bit longer to see Jigsaw dismantle humans in the most absurd of ways. Tuesday afternoon, Lionsgate unveiled Saw XI is being delayed significantly. Instead of hitting theaters this September, the follow-up to the well-received Saw X will release September 2025. In fact, the movie's nearly delayed a full year—it was originally scheduled this September 27th, and it's now hitting theaters September 26, 2025.

Saw X helmer Kevin Greutert is set to return to direct the picture, returning after directing Saw VI, Saw 3D, and Saw X.

"I think there is regret," Greutert previously told The Hollywood Reporter of killing Jigsaw off too early. "It would be a lot easier to make these films if that hadn't happened, but at the same time, the first three were largely considered the best of the Saw series. There was a kind of integrity, I think, to really trying to make a trilogy and nothing more. And decisively killing the character off, that integrity, as it was perceived at the time at least, was pretty important in making the story great. But the fact that more movies had to be made, we did the best that we could, and in some cases, it was great to do it through flashbacks and all that. But yeah, there's definitely a lot of desire to have not killed him off."

Against a reported production budget of just $13 million, Saw X ended up grossing $110.6 million at the box office, making it a sizable revitalization for Lionsgate.

"We're kind of superstitious," producer Oren Koules told ComicBook.com of potential sequels last year. "We tend not to get too far ahead of ourselves. The movie's going to be released in a few days. For us, we do have ideas for the next one, we haven't put pent to paper. But this is his story, we really wanted it to be John Kramer's story and tell a John Kramer story. So for the first 30 minutes of the movie, he's John Kramer, you don't have any hint of Jigsaw."

Saw XI is hitting theaters September 26, 2025.