New Saw X Featurette Explores the Origin of the John Kramer Story (Exclusive)

When a new Saw sequel was announced as Saw X, fans were immediately intrigued by the project and wondered if it could mark the return of Tobin Bell's John Kramer, with a new featurette for the film's home video release confirming that plans to bring back Bell had gone back years. While 2021's Spiral: From the Book of Saw was meant to expand the mythology of the franchise, the new featurette that the idea to bring back Kramer went back to before that film, which put all Saw X plans on hold. Check out the new featurette for Saw X above before it hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 21st. Saw X is out now on Digital.

Per press release, "John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, this story finds a sick and desperate John traveling to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of obtaining a miracle cure for his cancer -- only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

"The 4K transfer for Saw X features Jigsaw's highly anticipated return in eye-exploding HDR10, along with a terror-inducing Dolby Atmos audio mix. Special features include a multipart 'making of' documentary called Reawakening, over a dozen deleted scenes, and more, totaling over three hours of bonus material."

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Audio Commentary with Director-Editor Kevin Greutert, Cinematographer Nick Matthews, and Production Designer Anthony Stabley

Reawakening Multipart Making-of Documentary:

I Want to Play a Game: Bleeding New Life into the Saga



This Time It's Personal: Characters and Casting



Another Time, Another Place: Locations and Cinematography



There Will Be Blood: Production Design and Make-up



Leave Nothing to Chance: Post-Production



Live or Die: Release and Legacy

Drawing Inspiration: Illustrated Scene Breakdowns with Director-Editor Kevin Greutert



Make-Up Department Trap Tests



Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Saw X lands on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on November 21st. Saw X is out now on Digital.

