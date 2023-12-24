Saw 11 Producer Addresses Chris Rock Return for Spiral 2

Saw X was released in theaters earlier this year, and the tenth installment to the franchise ended up getting the best reviews of any installment. The new movie received much better reviews than its predecessor, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, which earned a 37% on Rotten Tomatoes. For comparison, Saw X currently has an 80% critics score on the review site. However, one thing that stood out about Spiral was its cast. The movie featured big names like Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Recently, Saw XI was confirmed to be coming next year. During a recent interview with SFX Magazine, producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules teased ideas for the next installment and addressed Rock's potential return to the franchise.

"Maybe one day we'll come back to doing a sequel [to Spiral]," Burg said. "Chris Rock would love to do one, but our focus, because of the success and the response to Saw X, is Saw 11."

Back in 2021, Rock spoke with ComicBook.com about possibly returning to the franchise. "We're talking," Rock confirmed.

"We want this one to do well, so we don't want to get too ahead of ourselves, but, if this one does well, I could see myself doing this again," the actor admitted. "I could see ... I mean, I don't want to spoil the movie, but it's open ... another one wouldn't be out of the question."

Tobin Bell's Saw Return:

Bell's return for Saw X was teased at the end of Spiral. When the previous installment was released, director Darren Lynn Bousman talked to ComicBook.com about Bell's return.

"We were talking about putting Tobin in up until the last day of filming," Spiral director Darren Lynn Bousman previously shared. "There was a constant struggle with us and I think we all went back and forth on it. It was a hard thing because the minute you put Tobin Bell in the movie, it becomes 'Saw 9.' If you think about Jigsaw or some of these other films, he had like two minutes of screen time and that was it."

"I killed him in Saw III, I killed him 16 years ago, so to keep finding clever ways to bring him back in, I didn't want to do a disservice to this film," he continued. "No one can compete with Tobin Bell, you can't, he is Jigsaw and there's no way to live up to what he brings on-screen, so I didn't want to f-ck with it, I didn't want to do it. It was, I felt, a disservice to this film and previous films to try to do that."

