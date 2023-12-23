Saw X Sequel Gets Major Story Update

Development on Saw XI is officially underway, and those behind the production are already starting to share some details regarding the project. According to Saw franchise producer Oren Koules, the film could be set just moments after Saw X in the time immediately prior to Jigsaw's (Tobin Bell) death.

"Cecilia is still alive," Koules said in a new chat with SFX Magazine regarding the fate of Synnøve Macody Lund's character, "and Tobin and Shawnee are in a foreign country still. So that, to me, would be the natural place to take at least the next one."

The franchise has written itself into a bit of a corner by killing off Jigsaw, the franchise's primary antagonist, in Saw III.

"I think there is regret," Saw helmer Kevin Greutert previously told The Hollywood Reporter of killing Jigsaw off too early. "It would be a lot easier to make these films if that hadn't happened, but at the same time, the first three were largely considered the best of the Saw series. There was a kind of integrity, I think, to really trying to make a trilogy and nothing more. And decisively killing the character off, that integrity, as it was perceived at the time at least, was pretty important in making the story great. But the fact that more movies had to be made, we did the best that we could, and in some cases, it was great to do it through flashbacks and all that. But yeah, there's definitely a lot of desire to have not killed him off."

Against a reported production budget of just $13 million, Saw X ended up grossing $110.6 million at the box office, making it a sizable revitalization for Lionsgate.

"We're kind of superstitious," Koules told ComicBook.com of potential sequels earlier this year. "We tend not to get too far ahead of ourselves. The movie's going to be released in a few days. For us, we do have ideas for the next one, we haven't put pent to paper. But this is his story, we really wanted it to be John Kramer's story and tell a John Kramer story. So for the first 30 minutes of the movie, he's John Kramer, you don't have any hint of Jigsaw."

Saw X is now available wherever movies are sold while Saw XI is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27, 2023.