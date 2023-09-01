New Saw X Poster Released

A new Saw X poster has been released – check it out below!

The new Saw X poster is also a fun visual game – a Rebus Puzzle of emoji-style pics that spell out a phrase: "I. Heart [Love]. Saw."

(Photo: Lionsgate)

It's a fun little gag that's meant to hype the Saw movies returning to the original franchise framework for this tenth film, after several (middling) attempts to launch reboot films with Jigsaw (2017) and Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021). Saw X is set between the events of Saw and Saw II, as Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) takes on a side quest of deadly traps while building his grand design and training his disciples.

"Kramer is the center of the story," Saw X director Kevin Greutert told Empire Magazine. "They tried to make the last Saw without Tobin, and to me, that was a pretty gutsy move."

Even though it is an interquel, Saw X will apparently be getting back to the basic framework of the original films: deadly traps and escape situations using more believable (and terrifying) devices:

"This one has pulled back to a somewhat more realistic level," Greutert explained. "Not maybe Saw I-level simplicity, but close. The more that the audience can get the sense that a smart engineer -- which he is -- could figure out what to do with these parts and make it work, the better."

Finally, one big change that Saw X will be making is the POV of the story. In past films, it has been the victim characters that viewers follow through the story; Saw X will be making the most of Tobin Bell's talent as an actor by making his Jigsaw Killer, John Kramer, the centerpiece of the POV:

"[Saw X] is an emotional journey that you go on with John Kramer, and less a slaughterhouse that you experience from the point of view of the victims, Greutert added. "Obviously, there will be people that can't handle it, but I think it has a good chance of appealing to people beyond gore freaks."

That's a pretty big bet, but it could prove to be true. Both Jigsaw and Spiral tried to build the Saw franchise out beyond Tobin Bell's Jigsaw, and fans were not all that responsive. The same can be said of Saw IV – VII, the films that continued after the in-universe death of John Kramer in Saw III.

Greutert edited the Saw movies before taking the director's chair for Saw VI and Saw VII: The Final Chapter – two installments that robbed him of the chance to work directly with the actual Jigsaw character. In that sense, Saw X is both a fun little boon Greutert has probably wanted for over a decade now, and a chance to redeem himself from those latter Saw movies.

Saw X will be in theaters on September 29th.