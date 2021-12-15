Jigsaw and Spiral Screenwriter Confirms Work on New Saw Movie

After several COVID-19 related delays, the ninth film in the Saw franchise, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, was released earlier this year and the minds at Twisted Pictures are apparently already working on a follow-up. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, Jigsaw and Spiral screenwriter Josh Stolberg took to social media to confirm work on the script for the next movie in the series, posting a photo of himself with co-writer Peter Goldfinger and franchise producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg, he wrote: ” Back with my horror family, polishing up the next @Saw script. I could tell you There will be 🩸, but you know that already.What I can promise you is that this is gonna make John Kramer fans very happy!!!”

As fans know, Spiral didn’t actually feature The Jigsaw Killer/John Kramer (Tobin Bell) except for a quick shot of a photograph on an evidence table. Rather than follow the exploits of that particular Rube Goldberg-themed serial killer it focused on a new one. All that in mind, Stolberg’s promise that the next movie will “make John Kramer fans very happy” seemingly alludes to the return of Bell’s character in some capacity. Fans will no doubt recall however that Jigsaw was actually killed in Saw III and all of his appearances since then have been due to flashbacks.

Back with my horror family, polishing up the next @Saw script. I could tell you There will be 🩸, but you know that already. What I can promise you is that this is gonna make John Kramer fans very happy!!! pic.twitter.com/zrtQIrerJs — Josh Stolberg (@joshstolberg) December 14, 2021

Even though Jigsaw wasn’t actually featured in Spiral the filmmakers did consider it for a long time. Speaking with ComicBook.com in a previous interview, director Darren Lynn Bousman revealed that they were talking about it through the entire shooting schedule.

“We were talking about putting Tobin in up until the last day of filming,” Bousman confirmed over the summer. “There was a constant struggle with us and I think we all went back and forth on it. It was a hard thing because the minute you put Tobin Bell in the movie, it becomes ‘Saw 9.’ If you think about Jigsaw or some of these other films, he had like two minutes of screen time and that was it. I killed him in Saw III, I killed him 16 years ago, so to keep finding clever ways to bring him back in, I didn’t want to do a disservice to this film. No one can compete with Tobin Bell, you can’t, he is Jigsaw and there’s no way to live up to what he brings on-screen, so I didn’t want to f-ck with it, I didn’t want to do it. It was, I felt, a disservice to this film and previous films to try to do that.”

Further details about this next Saw movie remain mostly a mystery as no announcements on the matter have actually been made. That Stolberg would confirm they’re working on it is a good sign for fans though as it gives the impression that it might not be a long wait for the next entry. Even Tobin Bell thinks there’s still stuff to explore.

“John Kramer, in my view, is huge,” he previously told ComicBook.com. “He is a King Lear-sized guy, and there’s all of these questions about him that remain unanswered that would be a whole lot of fun to answer.”

