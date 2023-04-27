Saw X: First Logo Debuts at CinemaCon

Filming wrapped earlier this year on Saw X, the upcoming tenth film in the fan-favorite horror franchise, and a first logo has dropped. Lionsgate debuted the logo for the film, seemingly confirming the title along the way, at CinemaCon, with Collider snapping a shot of it. The studio will take to the stage at the Las Vegas event tomorrow, perhaps offering further details on the new movie. Currently Saw X is scheduled to premiere on October 27, marking the first movie in the series to be released since 2021's Spiral. Saw X will have stiff competition this Halloween however with Universal and Blumhouse's long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy's movie set to open on the same date.

So far all we really know about Saw X is the talent involved both in front of and behind the camera. Tobin Bell will return to the series for the first time since 2017's Jigsaw, reprising his role of John Kramer aka Jigsaw once again. He'll be joined by none other than frequent co-star Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young too. Other confirmed cast members in the movie include Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (The Sandman), Michael Beach (S.W.A.T.), Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernande, Joshua Okamoto, and Octavio Hinojosa.

Director Kevin Greutert is returning to direct the new movie, having helmed both its best reviewed sequel Saw VI, and its worst reviewed one, Saw 3D/The Final Chapter. Screenwriters Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger wrote the script, marking their third film in a row for the series. In a tweet marking the end of filming, Stolberg teased, "This chapter really gets back to the roots of what makes SAW so special to me and everyone else who loves John Kramer's saga."

As fans of the series may recall, Tobin Bell's character, the infamous Jigsaw Killer, actually died way back in 2006's Saw III, but still continued to appear in the annual sequels due to flashbacks that built out his backstory to an excessive degree. The elaborate game at the heart of Saw III had Kramer seemingly predicted his own death when the subject of his primary plan, Jeff, exacted his revenge on Jigsaw and sliced his neck open with a circular saw. Naturally, 2007's Saw IV revealed that Jigsaw had planned for his death and swallowed a cassette tape prior to beign killed, kicking off the events of that movie when it was discovered during his autopsy.

"What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin," producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules previously said in a statement about Bell's return. "His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this film."