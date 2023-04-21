Scream 3 Star Parker Posey Reveals What She Thinks Her Character Would Be Doing Now

Parker Posey played Jennifer Jolie in Scream 3 back in 2000, and her character was one of many who died at the hands of Ghostface. However, there are fan theories floating around that she was only playing dead in the movie, which isn't hard to believe when you consider how many characters in Scream VI survived despite being stabbed multiple times. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Posey about her new film, Beau Is Afraid, and she said she wants to return to the Scream franchise. In another new interview with Collider, Posey revealed what her character would be up to if she was still alive.

"I hope she'd be like Gwyneth [Paltrow], you know, and have this incredible life of new age potions, like her own version," Posey shared. "I think that would be fun. She's just been on my mind because of her trial and in the play that I just did, I talk about her. But that would be really fun to write her as that now. I'm just giving the writers some crumbs."

Posey also talked about playing Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers in the Stab movies, the fictional horror films that are popular within the world of Scream. "It was such a joy. It was just so much fun to wear that suit. The writing was great. It was just fun. I don't know how to answer that except that I loved Courteney and we had so much fun, and she was easy to imitate, right? And then the dialogue was just great."

While speaking with ComicBook.com, Posey revealed that she recently met the directors of Scream (2022) and Scream VI, and pitched the idea of her return.

"Well, I did an interview for WNYC Radio, like three weeks ago, for the play I was doing. And they said, 'Well, there's some people here that want to say hi.' And it was the Scream team. And I actually pitched, 'Can I just be in another dimension and come back? And continue to ...' I hope so. I would love to do that. That was really fun. I can't believe Wes Craven let me get away with some of the silly stuff I was doing. I loved him, and that was fun. I'm so glad you enjoyed it."

