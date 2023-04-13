Scream: Drew Barrymore Addresses Fan Theory Her Character Could Be Alive

The opening scene of the original Scream has one of the most iconic deaths in the history of horror, as Drew Barrymore's Casey Becker is violently murdered, despite being the most well-known member of the cast, confirming that no one would be safe. As fans grow more hopeful about deaths in any franchise being less than permanent, Barrymore herself recently joked that the wounds she suffered weren't as deadly as audiences might think, allowing an opportunity for Casey to somehow return for a future sequel. This year's Scream VI did feature the return of Hayden Panetierre's Kirby reed from Scream 4, yet without having ever seen her body in that sequel, the survival of her battle with Ghostface was never confirmed to be fatal.

"It's funny. I've never thought of it this way, but I'm pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her," Barrymore shared on The Drew Barrymore Show, per Entertainment Weekly. "Like, literally. And I'm here! I'm fine! So, maybe Casey Becker will be okay."

She added, "With good writing, you can make anything happen."

Despite Barrymore's comments, it would seem as though she doesn't remember the film quite as well as fans do. More than merely being stabbed and sliced by the killer, the sequence concludes with a shot in which audiences briefly see Casey's body hanging from a tree, not only displaying the brutality of her injuries, but also confirming she was hung from a noose. This shot, regardless of it being brief, confirms that her wounds were far more invasive than a C-section.

In the nearly 30-year history of the Scream series, Kirby marks the only character who has been left for dead yet made a return for a new installment. While many installments have featured unexpected returns of characters who had previously been brutally attacked, characters that are said to be dead are confirmed to be dead definitively.

Last year's Scream changed things up a bit, as it saw the return of Skeet Ulrich as his Billy Loomis, but with that return only being for hallucinations as opposed to in a corporeal form, this didn't negate fatalities from previous movies.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Scream franchise.

