Scream 3 Star Parker Posey Wants To Return To Franchise (Exclusive)

Scream VI is still playing in theaters, and it recently became the first movie in the franchise to pass $100 million at the domestic box office since Scream 2 was released in 1997. There is no official word on whether or not there will be another Scream film, but directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett previously said they'd love to return to the franchise once again with Scream VII. Last week, original Scream star Drew Barrymore expressed interest in coming back to the franchise despite dying in the opening scene, and she's not the only one who would like to return. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Parker Posey about her new film, Beau Is Afraid, and we asked about the fan theory that her Scream 3 character, Jennifer Jolie AKA Judy Jurgenstern, was only playing dead after being stabbed by Ghostface.

"Well, I did an interview for WNYC Radio, like three weeks ago, for the play I was doing. And they said, 'Well, there's some people here that want to say hi.' And it was the Scream team. And I actually pitched, 'Can I just be in another dimension and come back? And continue to ...' I hope so. I would love to do that. That was really fun. I can't believe Wes Craven let me get away with some of the silly stuff I was doing. I loved him, and that was fun. I'm so glad you enjoyed it."

What Did Drew Barrymore Say About Returning To Scream?

"It's funny. I've never thought of it this way, but I'm pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her," Barrymore shared on The Drew Barrymore Show, per Entertainment Weekly. "Like, literally. And I'm here! I'm fine! So, maybe Casey Becker will be okay." She added, "With good writing, you can make anything happen."

What Is Beau Is Afraid About?

From Ari Aster, director of Hereditary and Midsommar, comes a surrealist black comedy-horror about Beau (Joaquin Phoenix), "a mild-mannered man riddled by paranoia, who confronts his worst fears on an epic journey to his hometown for his mother's funeral." In addition to Phoenix and Posey, the film stars Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Denis Ménochet, Zoe Lister-Jones, Armen Nahapetian, Julia Antonelli, Richard Kind, and Patti LuPone. Beau Is Afraid is now playing in select theaters and will release worldwide on April 21st.

Would you like to see Parker Posey return to Scream? Tell us in the comments!