Scream 6 Plot Details Tease Major Change for 2023 Sequel

Earlier today came the latest new addition to the cast of the new Scream movie, technically Scream 6 but which currently does not have an officially title. Tucked away in the news that Dermot Mulroney had joined the slasher sequel was another interesting piece of news, the first plot synopsis. According to The Hollywood Reporter a brief plot synopsis teases that the movie "continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." Those four survivors it mentions are no doubt confirmed cast members Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, who are all set to reprise their roles from Scream (2022). But the scenery move from Woodsboro to elsewhere is a new wrinkle....or is it?

As fans might recall, even though Woodsboro has notably been a staple of the Scream franchise, only the original film, Scream 4, and Scream (2022) have taken place in the California town. Scream 2 took place at Windsor College (exact location unknown, just not Woodsboro) while Scream 3 was set almost entirely in Hollywood, largely on the set of the new in-universe Stab movie. Considering much of the returnign cast were seemingly high school seniors when the film took place, another college-set movie could be on the horizon. In fact it might happen solely for meta-commentary on sequels re-doing scenarios from other sequels.

In additionm to Mulroney and the four leads from Scream 5 that will be back, the new movie is also set to include actress Hayden Panettiere, reprising her role of Kirby Reed, her fan-favorite character from 2011's Scream 4. No other cast members have been officially confirmed just yet but it would appear that Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell may also be in the mix for the movie.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will also be returning for the new film as well which features a script by written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. "This movie has to be willing to risk it all in order to subvert all of those expectations," Gillett previously told Empire about the upcoming Scream 6. "And we're so far down the rabbit hole of Scream movies, that it's all up for grabs at this point."

The new Scream is scheduled to hit theaters on March 31, 2023 with cameras expected to begin rolling this summer.