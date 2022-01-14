New Scream Movie Adds Dermot Mulroney to Cast

✖

The cast for the new Scream movie, the sixth in the horror franchise, continues to come together and a major new addition has been added to the fold with actor Dermot Mulroney. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of Mulroney's casting revealing that he'll play a cop in the upcoming sequel, which is currently without a title. Details largely remain light on the 2023 feature film, a follow-up to this year's Scream movie, but a snippet of a plot detail was revealed which reveals the film "continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter."

Mulroney is no stranger to horror, having previously appeared in the likes of Insidious: Chapter 3 and recently in Umma. On the small screen his bonafides are even more concrete in the horror genre, with appearances in the first season of The Purge TV show, plus Prodigal Son and American Horror Story: Cult. He also has a history with franchise star Courteney Cox, who might also potentially appear in the film, having starred alongside her in a guest role on FRIENDS for a few episodes. Mulroney also starred in the movie Intimate Affairs with Scream alum Neve Campbell.

Mulroney joins a cast that includes returning Scream (2022) cast members Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. It was previously revealed that actress Hayden Panettiere will reprise her role of Kirby Reed for the next sequel, reprising her part from 2011's Scream 4. Cox and Campbell aren't yet confirmed to appear but the former did offer some praise for the upcoming movie's script in an interview with ET, saying: "I don't know about contracts and where things are, but I'll tell you in the script -- it's a really good one. You actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I'm not gonna say anything."

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will also be returning for the new film as well which features a script by written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. "This movie has to be willing to risk it all in order to subvert all of those expectations," Gillett previously told Empire about the upcoming Scream 6. "And we're so far down the rabbit hole of Scream movies, that it's all up for grabs at this point."

The new Scream is scheduled to hit theaters on March 31, 2023 with cameras expected to begin rolling this summer.