Scream 6: Reported First Look at Sequel Hints at Trailer on the Way

Scream 6 will be headed to theaters in March, which means that fans of the upcoming installment of the horror franchise are already getting eager for a first trailer for the film. Now, a leaked photo featuring the main cast of the film has popped up online, reportedly from the trailer — potentially teasing that that first trailer is on the way. The image, which popped up on Twitter on Wednesday, features Hayden Panettiere (Kirby), Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), Jenna Ortega (Tara) and Dermot Mulroney.

It's rumored that the image is a still from the currently unreleased trailer, though some fans online have noted that it could also just be a leaked promotional photo that is unconnected to a teaser or trailer for the film. Whatever it ends up being connected to, it's got fans pretty excited and hopeful that more will be coming soon.

What will Scream 6 be about?

Thus far, there aren't a lot of details about Scream 6, but the film is said to focus on "the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." In addition to the cast members seen in the photo, Scream 6 will also star Courteney Cox, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori. The film will also see things unfold on the streets of New York City.

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Barrera shared with Collider earlier this year of venturing to a new location for the franchise. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So, it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

Scream 6 hits theaters on March 10, 2023.

