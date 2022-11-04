New Scream 6 Release Date Is Even Earlier Now

Studios announcing release date changes can sometimes get audiences worried, but in the case of the upcoming Scream 6, fans are lucky to learn that the movie will be landing in theaters three weeks earlier than anticipated, per Deadline. As compared to other projects from Paramount Pictures that are massive blockbusters with countless moving pieces, the relatively straightforward slasher likely won't see any post-production challenges by having its release expedited, and with the release still being four months away, this update is sure to only cause excitement among the fandom. Scream 6 will now land in theaters on March 10, 2023 instead of its previously announced March 31, 2023 release date.

The new film is said to focus on "the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." Returning cast members who debuted in this year's Scream include Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Also starring in the film are Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori.

Earlier this year, Scream managed to revive the franchise and deliver the first new film in the series since 2011's Scream 4, with the events of the film bridging the gap between those first films from Wes Craven and a new generation of victims and killers. The upcoming sixth installment is set to continue to explore uncharted waters, as the events of the sequel will unfold on the streets of New York City.

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Barrera shared with Collider earlier this year of venturing to a new location for the franchise. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

Scream 6 hits theaters on March 10, 2023.

