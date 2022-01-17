Scream Fans Campaign For Scream 6 After Latest Box Office Success

The fifth film in the Scream franchise has arrived, and fans are loving every bit of it. In fact, so many people have started to discuss another sequel, Scream 6 started to trend on Twitter as of Sunday evening. While Paramount has yet to greenlight the sixth film, the box office performance of Scream (2022) is looking good for fans of the franchise. The movie dethroned Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office, grossing $30.9 million globally through Saturday.

While Scream 6 hasn’t been pushed into development, at least not as of yet, original Scream writer Kevin Williamson previously revealed there were once plans to treat Scream 4 as the beginning of a new trilogy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Jill went to college, and then murders started on the campus. And it was a killer who knew she was the killer from the last film. So the killer kept trying to expose her, so she would have to kill to keep it covered up. So it was killer meets killer. And Sidney [Neve Campbell] was a professor at that school,” Williamson shared. “Scream 6 was gonna answer whatever happened between Dewey [David Arquette] and Gale [Courteney Cox] … Sidney was in it, but it was more focused on Gale’s storyline.”

Keep scrolling to see what Scream fans are saying.

Trending

Coming Soon

https://twitter.com/topgirlcassidy/status/1482758662326308872?s=20

Oh For Sure

Yeah…we’re getting Scream 6 lol https://t.co/VHeQo0wgeJ — JJ (@WildeePatrol) January 17, 2022

Just Waiting

*Waiting for that official Scream 6 announcement like* pic.twitter.com/Qz1EUg2jTE — Judyn Roberts (@BlackwellJudyn) January 17, 2022

The Multiverse

I can’t wait for Scream 6: Into the Screamiverse pic.twitter.com/p2WA7txWW0 — Greg Schwartz 🐛 (@gcpschwartz) January 16, 2022

Absolutely Fantastic

Scream was absolutely fantastic.



A complete reinvention to the first one while giving nods to the ones since. I will now need Scream 6 and please don’t make me wait for another decade this time. — Nick 🏳️‍🌈🦙 (@codeofsi1ence) January 17, 2022

Incoming

*****

Scream is now in theaters everywhere.