Scream VI Star Josh Segarra Wants to See a Scream Musical

Josh Segarra is best known to comic book fans for playing Adrian Chase in Arrow and Pug in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and now you can see him on the big screen in Scream VI as Danny Brackett. Segarra is joining returning franchise stars Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jenna Ortega (Tara), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby), and Courteney Cox (Gale) as well as other first-timers Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, Jack Champion, Liana Liberto, and Devyn Nekoda. Recently, Segarra had a chat with Inverse and pitched an idea for Scream VII.

"If they could find the way in for a Scream musical, make the audience laugh and also be a little scared? Let's go!" Segarra shared. "Who knows? Maybe Ghostface has some operatic talents that we don't know about."

It's no surprise Segarra wants to see a Scream musical considering his theatre background. The actor originated the role of Emilio Estefan in the Broadway musical On Your Feet!. He was also in the original production of the Off-Broadway musical Dogfight. His theatre credits also include Lysistrata Jones and Around the World in 80 Days.

Will There Be a Scream 7?

While Segarra may have some ideas for the franchise's next installment, there is no official word on if there will be another Scream movie. However, they announced Scream VI less than a month after the release of Scream (2022), and considering the new movie is expected to do well at the box office, we wouldn't be surprised if another film was announced soon. At Monday's red carpet premiere for Scream VI, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett revealed they'd love to return to the franchise once again with Scream VII. "We hope," Bettinelli-Olpin told Deadline. "We want to be watching Scream movies whether we're involved or not for the rest of our lives." Gillett added, "We're so happy it's back."

What Is Scream VI's Rotten Tomatoes Score?

The new Scream is fairing well with critics as well as audiences. Scream VI is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 77% critics score after 159 reviews and a 93% audience score after 500+ reviews. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "another thrilling entry in horror's best slasher series."

Scream VI is now playing in theaters.