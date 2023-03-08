Scream VI Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Scream 6 reviews are out, and now the official Rotten Tomatoes score has been tallied! Is the latest entry of the Scream franchise fresh or not? Find out below!

As of writing this, Scream VI has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 81% ("Fresh") with 70 reiews having been submitted. The general consensus seems to be that filmmaker collective Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, Guy Busick) and James Vanderbilt have outdone the work they did with Scream V – aka Scream (2022) – in their sequel attempt. Scream 6 relocated the franchise to New York City – the first time the series has really taken on an urban setting. It seems that novelty paid off for the most part, as many critics put a spotlight on the fresh concepts for chase sequences and brutal kills that we get in the film. Not to be outdone, it's also mentioned that the returning cast members (Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding) are even more fun now that they've settled into their roles, with even better comedy and banter balancing out the frights and bloody gore.

That all said, no review of Scream VI is 100% positive; if there is one general criticism of the film this time, it is that it is less meta-minded than previous installments, offering more of a straightforward slasher-horror mystery-thriller.

In our official 4 out of 5 star review of Scream VI, ComicBook.com critic Charlie Ridgley states the following:

Scream VI, the second entry from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett... is an absolute blast, making good use of its New York City locale and delivering some of the most intense (and gruesome) sequences of the entire franchise... No franchise like Scream has to constantly reinvent itself with meta narratives while also keeping direct connections to its original installments. As time goes on, that balancing act becomes more and more difficult, but these filmmakers have proven themselves more than up to the challenge. Scream VI is a mean, nasty, rollicking good time at the movies, just as Wes Craven always intended.

Right now, Scream VI is looking like it will be the Scream franchise's biggest opening weekend of all time, with an estimated $40 million box office haul. That would be well above the current franchise record holders, Scream 3 ($34.7 million), Scream 2 ($32.9 million), and Scream 5 ($30 million).

Scream 6 also sees Courteney Cox will return as Gale Weathers (for the last time???), with actress Hayden Panettiere, reprising her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed. Franchise newcomers include actor Dermot Mulroney and Mission: Impossible star Henry Czerny, plus Jack Champion (Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water), Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather), Devyn Nekoda (Sneakerella), and Josh Segarra (Arrow).

Scream VI will be in theaters starting March 10th.