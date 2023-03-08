Scream VI on Track for Franchise's Largest Opening Weekend

Scream VI is already looking at a sizable box office haul over the course of its opening weekend. According to reports from box office insiders, the latest entry in the Paramount-owned franchise is on track for a monstrous $40 million weekend at the box office. As it stands now, Scream 3 currently remains the box office king of the franchise with a $34 million opening weekend. Scream 2 follows close behind with its $34 million opening before the $30 million opening weekend haul of Scream (2022).

2014's Scream 4 is then second-to-last in the franchise when it comes to opening weekend totals, earning just $18.6 million over the span of its debut. The franchise's initial entry, now a cult classic, earned just $6.3 million in its first weekend at theaters.

Is there going to be a Scream 7?

Given the current box office projections, it's increasingly likely Paramount will push another Scream flick into development. Give current numbers place Scream VI well above last year's release, the stars are already beginning to align for another sequel. Whatever the case, Radio Silence hopes to return for another directing stint.

At Monday's red carpet premiere for the slasher, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett revealed they'd love to return to the franchise once again with Scream 7. "We hope," Bettinelli-Olpin told Deadline at the premiere. "We want to be watching Scream movies whether we're involved or not for the rest of our lives."

Gillett added, "We're so happy it's back."

Who is in the cast for Scream 6?

In addition to Barrerra, other confirmed cast members for Scream 6 include Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy, who will also reprise their roles from 2022's Scream. Longtime presence in the franchise Courteney Cox will return once again as Gale Weathers, starring with actress Hayden Panettiere, reprising her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed. Some newcomers will also appear including actor Dermot Mulroney and Mission: Impossible star Henry Czerny, plus Jack Champion (Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water), Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather), Devyn Nekoda (Sneakerella), and Josh Segarra (Arrow's Adrian Chase)

Scream 6 hits theaters on March 10th.

