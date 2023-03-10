Scream Star Claims That Neve Campbell "Loves" Scream 6 Despite Leaving Series

After more than 20 years of being a staple of the Scream franchise as Sidney Prescott, Neve Campbell confirmed last year that she wouldn't be involved in Scream VI, as she felt she wasn't being fairly compensated for her contributions to the sequel. Understandably, it would be easy to understand that she would avoid checking out the latest film, but at least one costar mentioned that Campbell "loved" the movie, even if she wasn't involved in it. With the new film set to have one of the best opening weekends of the whole franchise, we couldn't rule out Sidney making a return for the next chapter. Scream VI is in theaters now.

WARNING: Mild spoilers below for Scream VI

Much like last year's Scream, Skeet Ulrich makes short appearances as the memory of Billy Loomis as he communicates with his daughter Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera).

"We were together over the weekend at a convention," Ulrich shared with PEOPLE. "She loves it; she loves what we've done. There were just business things as a businesswoman that are important to her, and we all stand behind her."

In addition to Ulrich's return, Scream VI also featured the return of Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed from Scream 4, along with Courteney Cox appearing as Gale Weathers. Between Campbell's departure and the death of David Arquette's Dewey Riley in the last film, this makes Cox the only performer to be part of all six films, other than Roger L. Jackson, the voice of Ghostface.

"She's the final girl, no doubt," Ulrich continued. "But yeah, I think she misses it, all of it and everything. This is new to me — I did [the original Scream] and then a big jump, we didn't have this kind of thing obviously because of the pandemic for [last year's fifth Scream], so this is like years and years of growth. So I think she has more to miss. To me, it's new and exciting."

As far as Sidney's whereabouts during Scream VI, Gale Weathers claimed that Sidney moved to a quiet part of the country with her family and that she didn't want to get involved in this latest mystery, as she deserved her "happy ending."

