Scream Fans Are Already Ready for Scream 7
Scream VI set a franchise-high at the box office last weekend, grossing $44.4 million over the course of its first weekend in theaters. Combining that with its generally positive reviews from critics, and one would think Paramount would green light a seventh entry to the property. At the very least, that's what fans of the iconic slasher franchise are hoping for—so much so, Scream 7 became a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday night.
If there as a seventh feature, those making up the Radio Silence collective hope to return for the movie. "We hope," Matt Bettinelli-Olpin told Deadline at the film's premiere earlier this month. "We want to be watching Scream movies whether we're involved or not for the rest of our lives."
Bring Her Back
Pay Neve Campbell what she deserves and bring her back for Scream 7 pic.twitter.com/ybfsRsuBlB— disgruntled pelican (@CryLikeCermet) March 7, 2023
Joel Return
joel in scream 2 was the funniest thing ever. PLEASE I NEED HIM IN #Scream 7!!! him, chad, mindy, and tara would be hilarious together pic.twitter.com/BJ1UIegEnu— ♡ (@laacolee) March 12, 2023
Shine Her Light
me when Zendaya has the 15 minute opening sequence in scream 7 #ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/aw4SNv6uMD— Liam (@realitynany) March 7, 2023
Bring Sidney Back
Me trying to get Paramount executives to pay Neve Campbell what she’s worth so she could come back for Scream 7 pic.twitter.com/HX7p520mqu— Pretty Little Kavin (@kavin_b) March 7, 2023
Scary Movie
need her in #Scream7 pic.twitter.com/ngHAzD5UwC— 𖤐 (@MikeyMunster) March 7, 2023
omg
Sidney when she gets a call from ghostface saying “you thought you’ve seen the last of me” in Scream 7 pic.twitter.com/EwZ9ORabI4— Dan ➃ (@natsquake) March 6, 2023
Fan Art
Heres some fan art. #SCREAM7 let’s go🔥 pic.twitter.com/05o2xUmYqn— Jei McGee (@ItsJeiMcGee) March 15, 2023
Scream VI is now playing in theaters.prev