Scream Fans Are Already Ready for Scream 7

Scream VI set a franchise-high at the box office last weekend, grossing $44.4 million over the course of its first weekend in theaters. Combining that with its generally positive reviews from critics, and one would think Paramount would green light a seventh entry to the property. At the very least, that's what fans of the iconic slasher franchise are hoping for—so much so, Scream 7 became a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday night.

If there as a seventh feature, those making up the Radio Silence collective hope to return for the movie. "We hope," Matt Bettinelli-Olpin told Deadline at the film's premiere earlier this month. "We want to be watching Scream movies whether we're involved or not for the rest of our lives."

