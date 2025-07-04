10 Scariest FNAF Characters We Need to See in the Movies

Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) is a video game that changed the horror genre as we know it. This singular gave created a large fandom, as people played and replayed the story, eventually gaining enough traction for the story to continue. Since then, this one game has turned into dozens of games, graphic novels, books, and now a movie. We’re now eagerly awaiting any and all news about the next installment of the movie franchise. Unsurprisingly, fans are already trying to guess what animatronics will be making their film debut, and what it might mean for the humans within. Likewise, there are plenty of characters we’re hoping to see, simply because we love how terrifying they are.

The first Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was released in 2023 to great success. Fans of the franchise immediately got what they were going for, and admittedly, there was something magical (yet terrifying) about seeing the setting of FNAF in live-action. The movie starred Josh Hutcherson (Mike Schmidt), Piper Rubio (Abby), Elizabeth Lail (Vanessa), and, most surprisingly of all, Matthew Lillard (Steve Raglan/William Afton). The second that name came up, FNaF fans knew what was going to happen, and we were here for it. With that in mind, there’s limitless potential for the second film, as they could conceivably pull from all sorts of various content to weave a new yet compelling tale. FNAF Game Spoilers follow.

1) Springtrap

First Appearance: Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

Okay, let’s be real: we all know seeing Springtrap in all its terrifying glory is only a matter of time. William Afton’s appearance and subsequent death in the first movie have essentially confirmed that Springtrap is going to happen; it’s just a matter of when. So while it’s tempting to say we’ve already gotten Springtrap, we haven’t seen the depth of that haunting tale.

Springtrap is, in the games, an earlier model of Bonnie’s suit, with one notable and terrifying difference. Springtrap doesn’t have a proper endoskeleton like the rest, but instead was designed to be worn, kind of like a mascot costume. However, unlike a mascot costume, this one can kill if the spring traps within the suit malfunction, hence the name. It gets even worse, as Springtrap is possessed by William Afton’s spirit. Further proof that Springtrap’s arrival is immanent.

2) DJ Music Man

First Appearance: Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

DJ Music Man is a massive animatronic and the primary DJ of the Fazcade. Two features make DJ Music Man so terrifying. First, he’s absolutely massive. Second, there’s an eerie arachnid aesthetic to his design, which is enough to unsettle a large subset of the fandom.

DJ Music Man can walk on six of his limbs, and yes, each hand has those white gloves. It’s creepy, right? Despite his size, he’s shockingly fast and fully capable of providing jump scares to uncautious gamers.

3) Moondrop

First Appearance: Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Moondrop, aka Moon, is another terrifying figure hailing from the FNAF franchise. The fact that he was once responsible for the Superstar Daycare perhaps makes him even more fearsome, given the obvious implications there. Moon is one half of the Attendant personality, sharing a body with Sun. The two battle for control, especially at the end of the game.

Let’s be real, the fact that Moondrop hunts when it’s dark is enough to get our hearts racing. Players have to run around open playgrounds and twisted (yet exposed) mazes to solve a puzzle, all while dodging this threat.

4) Ennard

First Appearance: Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

Is there anything more unsettling than a partially constructed animatronic? Probably, but it doesn’t feel that way when playing any FNAF game. Ennard is even more terrifying than he looks, being a twisted amalgam of several animatronics.

Ennard infamously has a few eyes attached across his body, making it very hard to get around him. Keen games can even tell which eye came from which animatronic, which is haunting enough, thank you very much. When Ennard catches the player, he drags them to the Scooping Room (it is what it sounds like) so that he can wear their human skin like a suit.

5) Circus Baby

First Appearance: Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

While we don’t have high hopes for seeing Circus Baby in the next film, we do expect to see her eventually. Her story begins in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location, which is the fifth game by order of release. She’s the terrifying head animatronic mascot for Circus Baby’s Pizza World. Which is a poignant reminder that there are several companies using these animatronics, at least in this world.

Those who have taken a deep dive into FNAF lore know that Circus Baby is haunted by Elizabeth Afton, William’s daughter. Given how Elizabeth is already present in the movies, this raises some interesting questions about the franchise’s future.

6) Ballora

First Appearance: Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

Ballora is introduced to FNAF lore at the same time as Circus Baby, and she’s a major antagonist of her introductory game. She’s by far the most human-looking animatronic of the group, and that makes her a startling figure. Her calm personality belies the dangerous side, as Ballora is famously sadistic.

Players who made it through Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location know how much Ballora likes to play with her victims. She’ll tease and taunt, messing with the player as much as possible. Worse, she’s incredibly sensitive to sound, so she’s hard to hide from, even in the dark.

7) Withered Bonnie

First Appearance: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Realistically, all of the Withered variants are terrifying, and we’re not going to pretend otherwise. Yet there is something about Withered Bonnie that puts him above the rest. This version looks just like the primary Bonnie, except he’s been rotted away and is even missing his face, not to mention an arm. How they managed to make these animatronics scarier is beyond us.

On top of the overall design for Withered Bonnie, they have, by far, one of the scariest jump scares of the game. In the game, Withered Bonnie will appear at the far side of the office, opposite the player. Despite this distance, players will only have a second to put on the Freddy Fazbear Head if they want to avoid getting attacked. Worse, if a player has the monitor up when Withered Bonnie enters the room, he’ll force the monitor down before attacking.

8) Montgomery Gator

First Appearance: Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Montgomery Gator, aka Monty, is one of the glamrock animatronics introduced to the franchise. Each version of the group has a classic ’80s rockstar design, complete with an instrument they play. Monty is the bassist of the group and the replacement for Glamrock Bonnie. Monty may have a cool design, but he terrifies games right from his first introduction.

Players can first see Monty through the safety of windows and locked doors. He can be seen trashing the room he’s locked into, and yeah, everyone knew that meant they were going to have to go in there at some point. Each subsequent appearance of Monty has leaned into the seemingly more unhinged and feral take on the character.

9) The Puppet

First Appearance: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

The Puppet, aka the Marionette, is a toy animatronic, but that doesn’t mean he should be underestimated. Players will well remember this animatronic, as the second game introduced a special mechanic just for him. Players would have to ensure that a music box stayed nice and wound up. Failure to do so would result in The Puppet going on the hunt, and there’s literally nothing the player can do to save themself when that happens.

According to FNAF lore, The Puppet contains the spirit of Charlotte Emily, William Afton’s first victim. Between this and The Puppet’s appearance in the second game, it seems reasonable to assume we may be seeing a live-action version of The Puppet very soon.

10) Mangle

First Appearance: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Mangle is one of several animatronics introduced during the second game. Thus, it feels like there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing him in the second film. In a way, Mangle’s origin is somewhat tragic, making him more sympathetic, kind of. He was transferred to the Kids’ Cove for a time, where the children would tear apart and damage the animatronics. Eventually, the employees gave up on repairing Mangle, who had once been a version of Foxy.

To put it in another light, Mangle was abused and abandoned, and thus has a lot of pent-up anger. Mangle is now mostly an exposed endoskeleton, with a few catches to remind us of the damage (like a hand for a foot). To make matters worse, Mangle enjoys crawling along the ceiling and attacking from above, an easy thing to replicate in the films.