‘Halloween’ Producer Jason Blum Wants to Reboot ‘Scream,’ ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

With the reboot/sequel of Halloween receiving plenty of critical praise, and eyeing a monstrous performance at the box office, many horror fans are now wondering what other popular franchises could achieve new life at Blumhouse. If studio head Jason Blum has his way, to of the most notable titles from the ’90s will be next on the list.

During an interview with Forbes, Blum confirmed that he has his eye on reboots for both the Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer franchises. The only hurdle left in the way is navigating the rights of the properties.

“I’d like to do that, yeah,” Blum said of the two series, both of which he has tweeted about making in the past. “I would like to do both of them, but it’s a rights situation with all those movies. It’s very tangled and very complicated. It’s one thing to say you want to do them and it’s a whole other thing to get to actually do it. To give you some idea, Halloween was in the works with us for four or five years before it evolved, so, there are business obstacles to cross but, in theory, if you said to me, ‘Would you like to do a Scream movie?’ My answer would be, ‘Of course.’ Sadly it doesn’t work like that.”

Figuring out the rights to these movies can be difficult, as Blum notes, the process to bring Halloween to life took quite a few years. However, these two franchises have been on Blum’s mind for a while.

The producer most recently addressed his desire to work on an I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot on Twitter last month. He responded “maybe” to a fan asking whether or not he’d like to remake the film, though his quote to Forbes makes it seem as though he often gives these vague answers as a way to not misspeak before anything is made official.

If Halloween proves to be as successful at the box office as many are predicting, this could be the start of an IP takeover for Blumhouse.

