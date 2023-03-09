Scream: Jenna Ortega Says Wednesday Addams Would Kill Ghostface First

Scream VI is set to hit theaters on March 10th with the latest installment in the horror franchise seeing Ghostface's killing spree move to a new location: New York City. The new film will see the return of a number of franchise stars, including Jenna Ortega who also recently starred in fan favorite Netflix hit series Wednesday and with Wednesday Addams being a pretty formidable character in her own right, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian recently had the chance to ask Ortega how she thinks Wednesday would fare against Ghostface and, well, she had a pretty direct answer. Ghostface doesn't stand a chance.

"I feel like she would get him first," Ortega said.

Ortega's co-star Melissa Barrera agreed that Wednesday would probably get the drop on Ghostface. The pair was also asked if they had gotten matching tattoos, and they revealed that they haven't done so yet, but have discussed it.

"No, We talked about this so much." Ortega said before Barrera placed the blame on her. "We literally were going to, you know why we didn't? Because you didn't want to."

What is Scream VI about?

Here's the synopsis for the upcoming feature, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

Does Scream VI Have a Time Jump?

Barrera recently spoke to the 20 Questions On Deadline podcast (via ScreenRant) and revealed when the sixth movie takes place.

"No, it's not [a big time jump] at all. It's almost directly after the last one. Basically, the amount of time that has passed between one movie and the other is the amount of time that has passed in Scream time," Barrera explained. The new movie is also leaving Woodsboro and heading to New York, which Barrera recently called a "more mortifying" setting.

Scream VI is landing in theaters on March 10th.

Do you think Wednesday would take out Ghostface? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!