MTV's Scream Star Wanted Season 3 to Kill Off Original Cast

The third season of MTV's Scream: The TV Series saw a complete reboot of the concept, ignoring the events of the first two seasons and starting off with an all-new cast, though original star Carlson Young thinks that third season could have still had a fresh start if it had completely killed off the previous cast members, which would also keep in line with the spirit of the franchise. Young also noted that she and her co-stars were just as surprised to discover that they wouldn't be appearing in the third season as fans were, as they hadn't heard about those plans until after the Season 3 renewal.

“That was shocking. It was like, ‘You got renewed for a third season!’ Then it was quiet. And we’re like, ‘What does that mean?’" Young shared with Collider. "And especially just the way the show ended. There are these cliffhangers and, I don’t know, it didn’t feel wrapped up. But when they decided to do the reboot, it was like, ‘Ok. Ok! Ok,’ and just sort of moving right along and kind of taking the entire experience with gratitude, and I even have a fraction to do with the Scream fanbase.”

She continued, “I’m just speaking for myself, but I feel like the other actors would say the same thing, we were just trying to do the best we could within this framework and to make this TV version something different and interesting. And so, I do feel like there could have been a really great episode where we all die. Like, why don’t you just kill everybody? It’s Scream! But, you know, just my thoughts!”

In the 1996 debut Scream film, Drew Barrymore was heavily featured in the promotional campaign, as she was the film's biggest star. In the opening scene, however, Barrymore's character is violently killed, setting the stage for a film where no one, no matter how famous, would be spared. This structure would go on to be repeated in all four theatrical films.

Rather than serve as a continuation of the film series, MTV's Scream series embraced the overall concept and tone of a masked killer terrorizing a suburb, leaving teens to investigate clues to confirm the identity of the killer. The third season started fresh with another reimagining, though it did feature the iconic Ghostface costume from the film series, whereas the previous two seasons featured a unique disguise.

A new Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

