Scream Season 3 Finally Gets Premiere Date and Trailer

In 1996, director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson helped revive the slasher subgenre with Scream, a film that managed to not only be a worthy entry into the stagnant serial killer premises but also found clever ways to satirize it. The film inspired countless imitators, in addition to earning three proper sequels. The premise was also borrowed for MTV’s Scream: The TV Series, which earned two seasons and a two-night special event. A third season of the series was announced in 2016 and seemingly filmed in 2017, only for the Harvey Weinstein scandal to complicate the season’s release, as The Weinstein Company held the rights to the property. Despite all of the delays and complications, a trailer for the third season has debuted ahead of the Season Three premiere on VH1 on July 8th.

The Hollywood Reporter detailed, “Season Three centers on Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler), a local star football running back, whose tragic past comes back to haunt him and threaten his hard-earned plans for the future … and the lives of his unlikely group of friends. The cast includes Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, Tyga, Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, RJ Cyler, C.J. Wallace, and Giullian Yao Gioiello.”

The series debuted in 2015 and, rather than being a direct adaptation or continuation of the film series, served as a reimagining of the concept. The show depicted a small town plagued by a murderer who had mysterious origins, leaving the town’s teens to piece together the clues to identify the killer. This narrative was continued in the second season.

As evidenced by the above trailer, this new season will serve as a reboot of the premise and feature the iconic Ghostface mask from the original films. Additionally, Roger Jackson, who voiced the killer in all four films, will be returning to voice the killer in the series for the first time since Scream 4 in 2011.

News of the series returning should excite fans, especially given we’ll likely never get a fifth film in the franchise, as Craven passed away in 2015.

“Well, ya know, I think it would be challenging… Wes Craven passed away… he was the reason those movies were so good,” franchise star Neve Campbell previously shared with Kinowetter. “I mean, obviously Kevin Williamson wrote brilliant scripts. But ya know, Wes was the heart of the thing. He was what kept the dynamic consistent. I think it would be difficult to work with another director.”

Tune in to the season premiere of Scream: Resurection on July 8th for the three-night event.

