Scream VI Super Bowl Trailer Released

Super Bowl LVII is this Sunday, but Paramount Pictures is getting a jump on the action by releasing its big game trailer for Scream VI. The popular Scream franchise has found a resurgence in recent years, after the success of Scream V. This time the survivors of Ghostface are taking to the streets of New York City, hoping to make it out of the slasher flick alive. The Super Bowl trailer features one harrowing scene as the cast members attempt to escape Ghostface by crawling from one apartment building to another via a horizontal ladder. Before we can find out if Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Jasmin Savoy Brown make it out alive, the scene cuts out.

Hayden Panettiere reminds us that this Ghostface isn't like any of the others they've faced before. A shrine to all of the previous Ghostfaces has been constructed inside a dark building. With a March 10th release date, tickets for Scream VI are on sale now. For those that happen to miss out on the Big Game spot, they can always catch it when Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday, February 12th.

Melissa Barrera Explains Scream VI's New York Setting

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Barrera shared with Collider last fall of venturing to a new location for the franchise. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

What Is Scream VI About?

The description of Scream VI reads, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

What do you think of Scream IV's Super Bowl trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. The movie arrives in theaters on March 10th.