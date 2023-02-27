Scream VI Experience Could Confirm Details About New Killer's Mask

The first looks at the upcoming Scream VI have revealed that, while a new killer (or killers) adopt the identity of Ghostface in the upcoming film, the mask worn by the villain looks more weathered and distressed than in previous films, leaving audiences guessing about an explanation. At the Scream VI Experience in Santa Monica, California, as confirmed by Collider, a sequence from the trailer is replicated that features a mask similar to the one seen in that footage, with the in-person event labeling the disguise as belonging to Billy Loomis from the original Scream. Scream VI lands in theaters on March 10th.

The first full-length trailer for Scream VI offered a glimpse at a shrine to the various murders committed by Ghostface throughout the franchise, featuring relics from each installment. That trailer also offered looks at how there were mannequins sporting Ghsotface robes, though without masks. Between what fans have witnessed in trailers for the upcoming film and now these details from the Scream VI Experience, it would seem likely that a new Ghostface murderer managed to secure disguises of former killers to begin recreating their crimes. Since the debut 1996 film, nine different people have been responsible for Ghostface's crimes, so it's possible that the weathered masks in the upcoming film are based on virtually any former murderer's outfit.

Ahead of the release of last year's Scream, at least one teaser featured a Ghostface mask with a chrome finish, igniting theories that the franchise would expand into new directions. Instead, the film confirmed that this was a shot from the in-world Stab horror franchise and therefore didn't reflect the decisions of the real Ghostface. Given that a key component of the long-running series is that a Ghostface disguise was easy to purchase at any costume store, the weathered mask ignited various theories, with a possible explanation now becoming a bit more clear.

The new film is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

