Scream 6 Star Jasmin Savoy Brown on Her Hopes With a Sequel (Exclusive)

Only weeks after last year's Scream landed in theaters, a sequel was announced, with that sequel Scream VI becoming a major success at the box office earlier this year. A follow-up film seems like a given, though a Scream 7 has yet to be officially announced. Despite a seventh installment not yet being confirmed, star Jasmin Savoy Brown already has some ideas of what she wants to be able to do in a Scream 7 that she wasn't offered the opportunity to do in the last two films, which mainly include a more direct showdown with Ghostface.

"Well I would like to see Mindy in the third act," Brown shared with ComicBook.com of what she wants in a seventh film. "Selfishly, I just want to be around for that and, as she said at the end of [Scream VI], 'Oh, I missed the monologue again?' I would like to see her see the monologue. It would be interesting for her to have a phone call with Ghostface, for Ghostface to call her. I'm not sure what she would do with that, that could be really funny. Either of those, I would be happy with."

In both last year's Scream and then again in Scream VI, Mindy suffered traumatic injuries at the hands of Ghostface, as did her brother Chad (Mason Gooding), with audiences believing that both characters might have been killed, only for the films' final moments to confirm their survival. Brown went on to address whether it was time for the "Core Four" survivors to be broken up by Ghsotface.

"Well, it would be devastating, which is why it's going to happen at some point," the actor confessed. "That's the way these franchises go. [David Arquette's] Dewey passed, given, it wasn't until five movies in, but he did. I think it's inevitable, but I'm just so curious who it would be and how and why. It's amazing Chad didn't die, considering that man was basically gutted. Oh, my God, that was insane, I can't get that image out of my head. I hope it's not Mindy, I hope Mindy doesn't go first."

Scream VI is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

