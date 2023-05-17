Shark Week Announces Jason Momoa as Master of Ceremonies for 2023 Event

Ever since he joined the world of DC by bringing Aquaman to life, Jason Momoa has been intrinsically linked with a figure known for protecting the oceans, which is why he has been announced by Discovery Channel as being the Master of Ceremonies for this year's Shark Week. The selection of Momoa to serve as the MC of this year's event marks for a promising bit of synergy between brands, as Momoa will be starring in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this year, with both Discovery Channel and Warner Bros. falling under the same corporate umbrella. Stay tuned for details on Shark Week, which is expected to kick off in July. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to hit theaters on December 20th.

Per press release, "Summer's most-anticipated programming event, Discovery Channel's Shark Week, will return for its historic 35th year with Jason Momoa joining as Master of Ceremonies. Momoa, who is dedicated to protecting and preserving our oceans, will guide fans through the biggest annual celebration of sharks. Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group, Warner Bros. Discovery made the announcement today during the company's 2023 Upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Over the course of Shark Week, Momoa will set up the jaw-dropping events, epic journeys, first-time revelations, and groundbreaking scientific findings that make up the summer spectacle. Fans can expect adrenaline-inducing original hours of sharks from new and continuously explored destinations, all captured on-camera by Discovery's dedicated science and research field teams. Following Shark Week, audiences can see Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, premiering in theaters on December 20th."

"As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey," Momoa shared in a statement. "This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It's a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman – it began several generations before me."

Momoa will next be seen in Fast X. Last year's Master of Ceremonies was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, another veteran of The Fast and the Furious franchise.

Stay tuned for details on Shark Week before the event launches in July.

Are you looking forward to this year's Shark Week? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!