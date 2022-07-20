SONIC Brings Back Shark Week Slush Ahead of Annual Discovery Channel Event

In just a few days, Discovery's beloved tradition of Shark Week will be returning, delivering viewers an entire week of exciting and informative programs celebrating the iconic fish, which just so happens to coincide with some of the hottest days of the year. In honor of the event, SONIC is bringing back the perfect treat to help cool down viewers, as its Shark Week Slush has returned to locations across the country. The Shark Week Slush will be available for a limited time and while supplies last. Shark Week kicks off on Discovery Channel and discovery+ on Sunday, July 24th.

The Shark Week Slush lets fans feed their shark passion as they dive into a tropical diorama of icy blue coconut-flavored Slush topped with a layer of real strawberries and shark gummy candies. It's the perfect treat to cool you down while your screen heats up with intense shark footage.

"SONIC is thrilled to bring back our Shark Week Slush for the second summer in a row and help fans take a bigger bite – or sip – out of Shark Week," Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at SONIC, shared in a statement. "By layering our tropical, blue coconut Slush with real, juicy strawberries and shark gummy candies, our culinary team has created a tasty and visually thrilling treat that will mentally transport guests to their favorite oceanside destination. Just be sure to look out for sharks before diving in!"

(Photo: SONIC)

A medium Shark Week Slush is priced at $2.99 and is available for a limited time through July 31st, while supplies last.

As always, SONIC donates a portion of its proceeds from drink sales to support local public schools through Limeades for Learning.

The first night of Shark Week kicks off with the following programs:

Return to Headstone Hell – premieres at 7 p.m. ET on Discovery

Dr. Riley Elliott returns to Norfolk Island with underwater cinematographer Kina Scollay to see what happens when the island's tiger sharks go head-to-head with migrating great whites over an unusual food source: cow carcasses.



Great White Battleground – world premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery and discovery+

Michelle Jewel believes the great white sharks of South Africa perform their signature aerial attacks for reasons beyond just hunting prey. Now, she's headed to the great white battleground on a cutting-edge mission to decipher the secret language of white shark breaching.

Jackass Shark Week 2.0 - world premiere at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery and discovery+

Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Jasper, Dark Shark, Zach Holmes, and Poopies are back to finish what they started. After Knoxville sent the guys on a terrifying Shark Week mission last year, Knoxville is joining the boys as they head out to get their friend Poopies over his fear of sharks.

Great White Open Ocean – world premiere at 10:30 p.m. ET on Discovery and discovery+

In 2020, shark diving expert Jimi Partington nearly dies in the jaws of a great white. A year later, he looks to overcome his PTSD and get back in the water with the ocean's biggest mega-sharks. But what starts off as a positive experience, quickly becomes a battle for life and death.

Find your nearest SONIC location at their official website and check out the full schedule of Shark Week programming before it launches on Sunday, July 24th.

Will you be picking up a Shark Week Slush? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!