Shark Week to Reveal Exclusive New Look at HBO's House of the Dragon

Discovery Channel's beloved Shark Week is set to kick off this Sunday, and as if the annual event isn't exciting enough in its own right, the recent merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery has allowed for all-new promotional opportunities, including an exclusive new look at the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. This isn't the only partnership that Shark Week fans can keep their eyes out for, as there are various other promotional opportunities with beloved brands and with organizations committed to making the ocean a better place for the fantastic fish. Shark Week kicks off on Discovery Channel on Sunday, July 24th.

"When loved brands come together, they help amplify each other and break through to fans in new and unique ways. Marketing partnerships are an integral part of the Shark Week experience and allow us to continue to innovate our Shark Week offerings and extend our reach. Whether they are on a flight, getting a sweet treat or doing something to make an impact, these collaborations allow superfans to interact with the brand and celebrate their love of Shark Week." Karen Bronzo, Chief Marketing Officer, US Networks, WarnerBros. Discovery shared in a statement.

Per press release, "This year, Shark Week has paired with a notable list of marketing partners, both new and returning, to give fans the opportunity to celebrate sharks in their favorite and all-new ways. And for the first time, Shark Week will feature an exclusive look at the new HBO Original series House of the Dragon during the 9 p.m. hour of premiere night. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. It will premiere Sunday, August 21st, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery's linear and streaming portfolio -- including TBS, TNT, truTV, Food Network, HGTV, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Animal Planet, Science Channel, ID, OWN, TCM, discovery+, and HBO Max -- will air Shark Week-inspired content or cross-promote the event.

"Shark Week's marketing partners are dedicated to amplifying this year's unforgettable week-long programming. For the 9th year, Southwest Airlines returns along with MLB Clubs, Pooch Perks, MeUndies, The Paley Center for Media, Georgia Aquarium, Georgetown Cupcake, and Ubisoft, alongside non-profit partners Beneath the Waves, a scientific research institute dedicated to protecting sharks and catalyzing ocean policy, and Oceana, the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. New partners this year include the American Red Cross, Paper Source, and Sugarfina.

"Southwest Airlines has been a partner of Shark Week since 2013. This year's partnership brings plenty of elements for travelers to enjoy. During their flight, customers can enjoy free content via the Shark Week On Demand channel in the Inflight Entertainment Portal. This channel houses a library of Shark Week episodes that customers can sink their teeth into, plus an early episode, Dawn of Monster Mako, customers can watch three weeks prior to its premiere. The feeding frenzy will continue as Southwest customers tune in to Shark Week on Discovery, beginning Sunday, July 24th, via live TV onboard Southwest WiFi-equipped flights and join Discovery on a Shark Week in-flight takeover on July 22nd from Dallas to San Diego.

"Discovery and MLB are getting baseball fans ready for Shark Week, one game at a time. Through July 31st, four teams including the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, and Tampa Bay Rays, are hosting branded Shark Week game nights where Shark Week mascot Chompie makes an appearance MLB clubs across the country to cheer teams on along with shark-branded giveaways, trivia, and shark content on the big screen. In addition, Chompie will be prepped and ready for exclusive meet and greets and photo opportunities.

"Discovery and Atlanta's Georgia Aquarium's longstanding partnership continues with the adorable Rose the Seal who was featured in this year's Shark Week launch promo. Beginning July 21st, film screenings, t-shirts for staff, branded signage, and more will be present at the Georgia Aquarium. On visits to the Aquarium during Shark Week get up close and personal with Rose the Seal and test your knowledge with special seal trivia. Visitors can also win exclusive Shark Week swag when they attend the Georgia Aquarium from July 21st to July 28th.

"Valued partners Beneath the Waves and Oceana are the recipients of Discovery's annual text to donate campaign. By texting the word 'shark' to 707070, Shark Week fans can support both partners through Discovery's Shark Week Fund via Pledge, a donation platform, and contribute to shark conservation and ocean preservation. The text link will also provide access to exclusive Shark Week Zoom backgrounds featuring the text-to-donate.

"Beneath the Waves, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to protecting our oceans through state-of-the-art science and technology. With initiatives aimed at conserving biodiversity and protecting migratory species like sharks, Beneath the Waves strives to promote ocean health and catalyze ocean policy. CEO Dr. Austin Gallagher is featured in Shark Week series Pig vs Shark, Monster Mako Under the Rig, and Mission Shark Dome.

"Longtime partner, Oceana, the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation, is working to end the U.S. fin trade once and for all. Each year, fins from as many as 73 million sharks end up in the global fin trade, which is why Oceana is campaigning to ban the buying and selling of shark fins in the United States. Through its partnership with Shark Week, Oceana is reminding the public that humans need healthy oceans and healthy oceans need sharks.

"The American Red Cross is partnering with Shark Week to urge all eligible donors of all blood types to give now. Donors this year will have the chance to win $5,000 worth of Shark Week merchandise if they donate blood, platelets, or plasma during the month of July. When donors do their part to prevent a summer shortage, they will automatically be entered in the 2022 Sahrk Week Sweepstakes, which includes a beach bike, smokeless portable fire pit, paddle board, kayak, and $500 gift card. Every donor will also receive a new, exclusive Shark Week t-shirt (while supplies last) when they give blood, platelets, or plasma at a Red Cross blood drive from July 21st – 24th.

"Pooch Perks, a dog box subscription service, returns with Shark Week exclusives. All Shark Week 2022 Pampered Pooch Boxes include an official Shark Week bandana, fun Shark Week toys, and yummy treats hand-picked by dog lovers at Pooch Perks and the Discovery team. Get your Shark Week on with a Pooch Perks Dog Box. Only available at poochperks.com.

"Shark Week fans can satisfy their sweet tooth with our returning partner Georgetown Cupcake. To celebrate Shark Week, Georgetown Cupcake, founded by sisters Katherine Kallinis Berman and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne, have created a new Shark Week dozen. The special, limited edition assortment includes the following flavors: four Vanilla & Ocean Blue Buttercream, two Chocolate & Vanilla Buttercream, two Red Velvet, two Salted Caramel Beach, and two Coconut Crème Cheesecake. And on July 24th and 25th only, Shark Week mascot Chompie will make a guest appearance at Georgetown Cupcake in Washington, D.C. to hand out complimentary lemonade and cupcakes from the new 2022 Shark Week Dozen to the first 500 customers.

"Sit back, relax, and enjoy Sugarfina's limited-edition Shark Week gummy offering. Featuring a six-pack of deliciously flavored blueberry Baby Whale Candy Cubes, this ocean-themed party pack is the perfect seafaring treat. Instagram followers of Sugarfina's will have the opportunity to win this exclusive candy offering along with Shark Week swag on July 24th through a surprise and delight social giveaway. The luxury candy boutique known for combining high-quality candy with a fun and engaging aesthetic was thrilled to partner with Discovery Channel's Shark Week. As brand collaborations continue to excite customers the most, Sugarfina pushes the boundaries in the world of gourmet confections by offering unique, on-trend, and innovative confections for every occasion.

"Returning partner, Ubisoft, is a leading creator, publisher, and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands. Founded in 2009 and acquired by Ubisoft in 2013, Future Games of London is a game studio specializing in original free-to-play games for mobile and tablet devices. This year, Future Games of London and Ubisoft will design and develop a Shark Week in-game integration within Hungry Shark World and Hungry Shark Evolution. The integration will include Shark Week-themed loading screens, Shark Week tune-in pushes, and Shark Week accessories. These special Shark Week games will be supported via social campaigns on Hungry Shark's social channels.

"MeUndies is celebrating Shark Wee by dropping a new, exclusive print for all shark fanatics. Ring in Shark Week by shopping the limited edition print in Undies and Lounge. Use promo code SHARKWEEK at checkout and receive 15% off your purchase. Shop JAW-SOME: http://meundi.es/I23N

"Paper Source is a design-focused paperie that finds ways to bring magic to everyday gatherings and milestone celebrations, including Shark Week! Their products and inspiration make it easy to add thoughtful details, playful experiences, and joyful energy to all the moments you want to remember. As is evident in much of their in-house design and product curation, they love sharks and are excited to bring some extra fun to everyone's Shark Week watch parties with easy shark decoration craft kits and party supplies! Save 20% off with code SHARK2022.

"The Paley Center for Media is once again partnering with Discovery for Shark Week. To celebrate 34 years of Shark Week, Paley and Discovery are hosting a Shark Week exhibition from July 13th to August 7th. In this interactive experience, Paley visitors will embark on an exhilarating journey through the deep, blue sea and come face-to-face with the ocean's mightiest and most magnificent predator. Complete with a shark-infested photo op, Hungry Shark games, Shark Week trivia, VR (virtual reality) technology, program screenings, and more, this exclusive Discovery exhibit is guaranteed to get hearts pumping.

"In addition to partners and activations, Shark Week fans in the U.S. can look to the skies on the east and west coasts for the 128-feet long, 44-feet high Shark Week blimp. From Friday, July 1st through Saturday, July 30th, the Shark Week blimps will fly over 25 major beach towns. From Los Angeles and San Diego to Long Island and the Jersey Shore, Discovery's Shark Week blimps will fly over numerous popular summer tourist attractions and events, encouraging viewers to stream Shark Week on discovery+ or tune in on Discovery. This weekend #WestShark will fly over Comic-Con in San Diego and #EastShark will take on the big apple and Jersey Shore beaches. To track the blimps, please visit www.sharkweek.com/blimp.

"Shark Week will again be supported by Discovery Education, the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. The more than 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide using Discovery Education's award-winning multimedia content and instructional supports will shortly receive access to a variety of premium, Shark Week-themed, digital learning resources. Through this engaging content, teachers and students are empowered to explore critical topics such as biodiversity, ocean conservation, marine life, and more."

Shark Week kicks off on Discovery Channel on Sunday, July 24th.

